Ford Transit Custom Nugget: the most equipped camper.

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The entire world is anxious about the first normal getaways and vacations after more than a year of pandemic. Countries are beginning to open their borders, vaccines are taking effect, and the data is as optimistic as our summer spirit. In short, it is the ideal time to introduce the new Ford Transit Custom Nugget, the latest addition to camper segment in our country. The American firm camperizes its commercial model in two versions: the Ford Transit Custom Nugget, 4.97 meters long, and the Ford Transit Custom Nugget Plus, 5.34 meters long.

For this preparation those of the oval have counted on Westphalia, a firm known in the caravanning sector for its quality and sophistication. Recognizing one or the other camper will be a breeze, especially considering the difference in size and height. Deciding between the two will depend on our aspirations during the trip and the possibility of parking the largest in a space of almost 3 meters high, in addition to the price, since They start at 52,600 euros for the most compact variantto. If you want to find a camper van at a better price, in this article you will find the cheapest campers on the market.

Until now, Ford had Tinkervan for its preparations, the same one that is in charge of the PSA group and models such as the Citroën Berlingo by Tinkervan. This time, the brand has taken control of the entire transformation to offer two very different options: the adventurous and the most equipped. The most curious thing about this range is the possibility of acquiring the small Transit Nugget with a rigid high roof, a configuration not seen lately but which was a success a few years ago and which allows greater mobility inside. If your thing is to travel with the house on your back, be it smaller and more versatile or larger and more comfortable, at Ford you can find your camper, to which you can add the limited slip differential to drive through the most difficult terrain. Find out more in the following gallery.