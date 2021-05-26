Ford to launch a 100% electric Bronco

Ford today presented its long-term strategic plan to its investors and shareholders. A plan called Ford + that goes through the complete electrification of an important part of its range of products. The American manufacturer believes that 40% of all vehicles sold in 2030 globally will be 100% electricTo meet this demand, it has presented two new modular platforms and a joint venture on American soil with the battery manufacturer SK Innovation. That is not the news we have come to tell you about.

But this first paragraph provides the necessary context to explain why Ford is considering a very ambitious electrification of an essential part of its range. The GE2 (Global Electric 2) platform will be the evolution of the current Ford Mustang Mach E platform, and in addition to being the basis for other electric passenger cars, it will be the backbone of a future electric Ford Mustang a 100% electric Mustang. By volume, however, the most important platform will be the TE1 (Truck Electric 1).

The TE1 platform will be used by vehicles that currently use a stringer and stringer chassis.

This platform will be used by the successor to the Ford F-150 Lightning, for large SUVs like the Ford Expedition … or for pure SUVs like the Ford Bronco. In the presentation to investors, Mark Levine explained the different platforms, and when talking about the TE1, the silhouette of a car that we can only classify as a Bronco appeared. His square design, your outer spare wheel And its mention as a “rugged SUV” is practically an official confirmation that there will be an electric Ford Bronco.

Like the electric Jeep Wrangler, the electric Bronco will feature great advantages at a dynamic level over a thermal car, if we talk specifically about off-road driving. The main advantage is that all the torque is available from the moment we start riding, and what is needed in off-road driving is a lot of torque at low speed. By cons, the recharging infrastructure in remote and wild areas it is scarce or non-existent – something that, over the years, should be progressively improved.

The CEO of Ford, on Twitter, unofficially confirmed this launch.

Why do you think we dont? – Jim Farley (@ jimfarley98) May 10, 2021

Regarding its battery technology, although its launch is years away – the Bronco is not even for sale in the United States yet – Ford has stated that it will have three types of battery technology in their product ranges. From lower to higher cost and performance, there will be lithium ferric phosphate batteries, lithium ion batteries and solid state batteries. The latter promise the best autonomy and performance, keeping the weight very at bay. Of course, they will be the most expensive and their technology currently needs to mature considerably.

