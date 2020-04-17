The return of production after the coronavirus will involve new prevention protocols

Ford tests a bracelet that vibrates when one employee is too close to another

A dozen Ford employees have begun evaluating a smart bracelet that vibrates when they get too close to someone else. It is a new innovation with which the oval brand wants to ensure that its workers keep a safety distance in the return to production after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, which will imply new prevention protocols for all brands.

Testing has started this week at Ford’s factory in Plymouth, Michigan. Car production is suspended, but the center remains active to develop health equipment to help alleviate the health crisis. This provides the perfect opportunity to test equipment when the time comes to resume industrial activity.

The bracelets vibrate and show a warning when employees are less than 1.80 meters from each other, in order to always keep a safe distance that reduces the risk of contagion. They use Bluetooth technology to communicate with other devices, in order to be aware of their situation. The wristbands are Samsung and use software developed by Radiant RFID.

If everything progresses as planned, this device will be extended to the rest of the company’s staff when it comes time to resume automotive production. It is not yet clear if it will also arrive at the Ford factory in Valencia or if it will be an exclusive solution from the centers of the United States.

Digital image of Ford bracelets

The new prevention protocol announced for America includes temperature controls for workers and the supply of protective masks and visors.

In Spain we have the case of Volkswagen Navarra, which has already confirmed that it will reopen its doors on April 27. It will do so with temperature control before entering the premises, as well as intense disinfection of the facilities and the closing of the showers and the dining room area. Workers will receive the weekly supply of masks and gloves, and must come and leave the facilities dressed in them.

.