Ford says chip shortage will cut car production in half in second quarter

By Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert

DETROIT, Apr 28 (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it expects the global semiconductor shortage to ease this summer, but that the issue may not be fully resolved until 2022.

The automaker reported a solid first-quarter profit on the day, although it clarified that the shortage could cut second-quarter production in half.

Ford said the chip shortage will cost it about $ 2.5 billion and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021.

America’s second-largest automaker easily beat Wall Street’s earnings estimate for the quarter, gaining 81 cents a share compared to the consensus of 21 cents, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. In the first quarter of last year, the company lost 50 cents a share.

Ford shares fell 2.9% in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley told analysts: “We will have more whitewater moments that we have to navigate. The semiconductor shortage and the impact on production will get worse before they get better.”

Ford said its net profit of $ 3.3 billion was the best since 2011, with adjusted profit before taxes reaching a record 4.8 billion, including a non-cash profit of 900 million at Rivian, the electric vehicle start-up. . Ford lost $ 2 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The company said the chip shortage will reduce full-year earnings before interest and taxes to a figure that will fluctuate between $ 5.5 billion and $ 6.5 billion.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $ 36.2 billion, from $ 34.3 billion a year earlier.

Ford was able to offset some of the impact of lost production by raising the average transaction price per vehicle sold to nearly $ 48,000, compared to just over $ 44,000 a year ago, according to research firm Edmunds.com.

Overseas, Ford reported a 13% rise in revenue in Europe to $ 7.1 billion and $ 341 million in profit before taxes, reversing a loss from the previous year.

Revenue, meanwhile, rose 39% to $ 800 million in China, where Ford cut its loss to $ 15 million, compared with a loss of $ 241 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)