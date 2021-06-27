Ford reminds you why a child or an animal in a car in the sun can “melt” in a jiffy

Many parts of the world face abnormally high temperatures in summer. It is the time for the fans in the living rooms and the desire for a cool dip, and many of us are eager to take a few days off. With this in mind, this is the best time to remember the Dangers of leaving a child or pet inside a car in the sun, even for just a few minutes. And to always keep it in mind, Ford gives us a very graphic demonstration.

Every year, many vulnerable children and family pets die of heatstroke (hyperthermia) after being left in a hot vehicle. According to KidsandCars.org, the body of an infant overheats three to five times more than that of an adult. Animals are also at risk, as It can take only six minutes for a dog to die in a hot car, according to the animal welfare charity RSPCA Australia.

To bring out the dangers of hot cars, Ford commissioned an ice sculptor to create a “baby” and a “dog”, and placed them inside a vehicle at its “Weather Factory” in Cologne, Germany. Outside the car, the temperature was set at 35 ° C. But, in 19 minutes, the temperature inside it had risen to 50 ° C. The ice sculptures immediately started to melt accordingly, and to be honest, it didn’t take long.

For the clip, the professional ice sculptor created a replica of a 12-month-old baby, with his pacifier and a toy, and a life-size Labrador retriever, with its collar and inside a pet box on the back. of a Ford Focus Sportbreak. Finally, tests carried out at the brand’s facilities showed how the greenhouse effect can affect on board vehicles. Short-wave radiation enters the windows, bounces off the seats and dashboard, and heats the passenger compartment.

Many manufacturers, including Ford, now offer some type of alert for rear seat occupants that can remind drivers if a child or dog is there. But it’s a relatively new option in the automotive arena, and with an average fleet age of more than a decade, most vehicles don’t offer this second level of safety. That means it is up to us not to forget our loved ones in the back (or intentionally leave them there).

