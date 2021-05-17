Ford reminds us that the debut of the new F-150 Lightning will be soon

The technology evolution that gives life to electric vehicles it is facilitating its implementation. Little by little they are reaching segments where it seemed unfeasible to use this technical solution. However, depending on the manufacturer, the bet goes towards one or another plot. FordIn the case of the United States, it is working so that its range of SUVs and pick-ups are fed by this energy. In Europe, the thing goes for the SUV’s Y compact.

Precisely, we are waiting for you Ford presents its new F-150 Lightling. This pickup is the best-selling in the world, for decades, and with this “battery-powered” version they want to punch the table. Especially when it comes to challenge rivals of the weight of Tesla or Rivian and its impressive electric pickups. Now, to remind us that we are very close to meeting her, they launch this brief teaser so that we can see part of the front.

So far Ford has reserved the technical details of the F-150 Lightning

From the people who brought you the best-selling trucks in America: the truck of the future. Tune in for the live reveal of the all-electric # F150Lightning, 5.19 9:30 PM ET. #BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/LGZvhko24e – Ford Motor Company (@Ford) May 15, 2021

The medium chosen to show part of the powerful front of the new Ford F-150 Lightling has been Twitter. The bird’s social network has great convening power and those responsible for the firm have wanted to take advantage of it. However, we must be frank: what is seen in the teaser video is rather little, although important. Above all because the front of the electric F-150 will have LED lighting on almost the entire horizontal surface.

First of all, because the main optics boast of this technology for all its functions. And secondly, because a horizontal LED bar that connects both elements in the upper area. Further down, in the center, you can see the logo of the Yankee brand. In the background, although very out of focus, we have a large grill. The rest of the aesthetic elements that make up its appearance are kept under great secrecy.

Ford F-150 Lightning: This is what the electric version of the Yankee pick up will be called

Not surprisingly, to meet the new Ford F-150 Lightling you will not have to wait much longer. If all goes according to plan, your official debut is scheduled for next May 19. It will be then when those responsible for the brand announce the main details of this model, especially the technical part. So far there is no data in that section, but rumors have dropped some information that is interesting.

Apparently the medium range of the F-150 Lightling it could be up to 300 miles (about 483 kilometers). But, in addition, other sources suggest that later it could have a larger accumulator that allows it to reach some 400 miles (644 kilometers) approximately. We will have to see what is true and what is a lie, but for this we have to wait less.

Source – Ford Motor Corporation by Twitter