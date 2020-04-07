There is still no knowledge of any injury or accident resulting from this problem.

The automaker Ford is recalling more than 68,000 Vehicles mainly in the United States to fix a problem with the clip intended to keep the gear shift cable and transmission connected to each other, which may not be positioned correctly.

This new recall affects 2020 models, including the F-150, Ranger, and Expedition with police package, built in February or March of this year and equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

This recall does not only affect vehicles in the United States, 12,090 have been withdrawn in Canada, and 681 in Mexico 681. This recall does not affect vehicles with gear sticks.

This failure results in the transmission being at a different speed than the driver has selected, so the driver may put the shift lever in park but the transmission remains in driving.

There is still no knowledge of any injury or accident that has resulted from this problem.

Owners of affected vehicles should take their vehicle to the dealership, where the cable lock clip will be inspected and will seat properly if necessary.

