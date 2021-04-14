Ford Ranger Stormtrak: the most distinguished pick-up

The pick-up market is one of the most stable, since it is a niche segment and those who want to buy a vehicle of this type he has it very clear. There are few models as capable as the Ford Ranger, the pick-up of the oval brand, which has always boasted of having a good reputation behind it. Now he also wants to gain appeal through two limited editions with a different twist. One of them is this Ford Ranger Stormtrak, which aims to be at the top of the range.

For those who thought that a pick-up could not be distinguished, this edition introduces some fancy details with enhanced comfort features and unique finishes. It is based on the Wildtrack trim and is available with both the Double Cab and Super Cab bodywork. In either case, the only mechanical option will be the 2.0-liter biturbo diesel that has already been present in the range for some time. It is linked to a ten-speed automatic transmission, has all-wheel drive and thanks to its 213 hp and 500 Nm of torque it achieves very good performance.

How the Ford Ranger Stormtrak differs from the rest of the range is in details such as the exterior color Rapid Red, exclusive to this edition, along with a red insert on the grille. This example, also available in Frozen White and Blue Lightning colors, benefits from LED headlights or underbody guards that are also standard. Other details cannot be lacking, such as the default lining of the load surface, the load divider and the Power Roller Shutter.

This last element comes optionally in other finishes and stands out for its comfort and ease of use by allowing the user to open or close the loading platform from the button on the keychain. In addition, it has an anti-pinch function to avoid catching the user’s fingers or damaging the load. Inside the Ranger Stormtrak you can see some specific seats with Ranger Raptor leather upholstery, embroidered version logos and technical fabric upholstery gussets. The color scheme used in the interior is Graphite interior surfaces and contrasting red stitching.

