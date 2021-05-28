Ford Ranger Raptor Special: the most special pick-up

Ford presents its Ranger Raptor Special, a very exclusive edition of the pick-up with a spaghetti western and Spanish flavor.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 28, 2021 (1:45 PM CET)

Ford Ranger Raptor Special, this is the new pick up with Spanish flavor

The relationship between Spain, and more specifically Almería, with the United States, the cinema and the collective imagination is indissoluble since the films of the spaghetti western. This genre that once again attracted the eyes of moviegoers to the great deserts and the fights between outlaws, justice and bounty hunters has now been honored by Ford.

For it, Ford has unveiled its Ranger Raptor Special, in a video titled “The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE”, in a clear reference to “The good, the ugly and the bad”, shot in Almería and in the same settings that the North American firm has used to give life to this new promotional video.

Ford Ranger Raptor Special, a different pick-up

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special will have three colors to choose from (blue, white and gray) that will match two matte black racing stripes (and red lines) on the roof, bonnet, tailgate, and lower sides. In addition, to provide a more imposing image, the wheel arches have been widened, the bumpers (both front and rear), the door handles and the front grill are finished in black and the tow ball stands out in red.

In the inside, all the seams on the steering wheel, the door panels and the instrument panel are red to play the contrast card. In addition, the instrument panel is finished in a unique gray color and the seats are leather.

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special will have a very exclusive image

On a mechanical level, the Ford Ranger Raptor Special uses chassis designed by Ford Performance for him Ranger Raptor we already know. This makes the tracks 150mm wider than the Ranger XLT and the cockpit 51mm higher. All this thought for a off-road driving at high speed.

Under the body, therefore, we already know what we are going to find. The suspension is custom made for this model, with double aluminum wishbones at the front and multi-link at the rear, with FOX shock absorbers that adapt to different scenarios. The tires are General Grabber AT3 off-road and maintains the 2.0 biturbo diesel block with 213 HP of power, with automatic 10-speed gearbox, the same one that mounts the Ford Mustang.