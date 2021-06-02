To guarantee its exclusivity, the Ranger Raptor Special Edition it will be marketed in limited quantities. Basically, it’s about a visual package that Ford will have for sale in select markets, before the end of this year.

The first thing that strikes you is its matte black stripes combined with red lines, which extend from the hood, pass through the roof and fall to the lower part of the body; as well as those that run through the doors in the lower area, ending on the faces of the platter. It also exhibits wider wheel arches and widened bumps (front and rear); the door handles and radiator grille also feature their matte black finish, while the front tow hooks are dressed in vibrant red.

Gallery: More images of the new Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition.

This special edition Ranger Raptor will be offered in Performance Blue, Conquer Gray and Frozen White exterior paint shades. Truck cab offers a sportier feel. There are red stitching that creates a nice contrast on the steering wheel, instrument panel and door modules. There is also an exclusive leather upholstery for this model and a Raceway Gray instrument panel, also exclusive for the occasion.

Photos: Other sizes of the special edition Ford Ranger Raptor.

The rest remained unchangedAlthough it is worth remembering that the Ranger Raptor is 150mm wider and 51mm taller compared to the regular Ranger. It maintains the 2.0-liter EcoBlue biturbo diesel engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

