Ford Puma with automatic transmission, efficiency and relaxation

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A few months ago the Ford Puma arrived, a crossover of tourism essence with nods to the past and a good range of customization. We are not only talking about its exterior, which has conquered the young public, also about the propulsion styles: gasoline, diesel and mild hybrid. Little by little a range is being structured for all tastes, including those passionate about motorsport and sporty driving, who see their desire fulfilled with the Ford Puma ST. Urbanites will also have a configuration to their liking: the new Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid with Automatic Gear Shift seven-speed.

The automatic transmission is a success for those drivers who spend hours on the streets of a city, an environment that usually wears out a clutch. With this kind of change transitions are more refined and a restraint is no longer an ordeal for our left leg. With the introduction of this dual clutch system, the model EcoBoost Hybrid further reduces CO2 emissions, while reducing gasoline consumption by having the technology 48V mild hybrid.

Changes between 125PS EcoBoost Hybrid They don’t just focus on efficiency, they also focus on performance. The first one accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.8 seconds, a figure that drops to 9.6 with the automatic transmission. For the 155 hp mild hybrid option it goes from 9 seconds to 8.7 seconds for the automatic transmission.

However, if we are looking for sensations and performance, the Ford Puma ST it is our best option. To demonstrate its agility and power, the oval firm has compared the 200 hp compact SUV against a 1/10 scale replica of radio control. The first of them was driven by Louise Cook, the second by RC pro Lee Martin. The demand was maximum and the chosen circuits were Brand Hatch Indy for the Puma ST car and a 220-meter replica for the remote control. Two identical cars but very distinctive sizes, Which one do you think won? If you want to know more, don’t miss the gallery.