Ford Puma ST, tested: petrolheads, we need to talk

We need to talk. Those of you who know me know that I am a true petrolhead, a staunch defender of automotive purism. From the analog driving experience, from the manual shifting. A staunch defender of the traditional values ​​of the car enthusiast. I keep denying the unstoppable electrification and excessive boom of SUVs… but we have to talk. We have to talk because I have fallen madly in love with what I thought was my worst enemy. I have fallen in love with the Ford Puma ST, and I want to tell you how the hell has he managed to steal my heart.

The Ford Puma ST shouldn’t like me

On paper, I shouldn’t like the Ford Puma ST. As for the excellent sports utility that is the Ford Fiesta ST, it is an objectively worse car in almost every respect. It’s XX kilos heavier, it’s a bigger car – not only grows 15 cm long, if not its wheelbase increases by 95 mm to 2,588 mm and its track width is higher – and it has a higher center of gravity. The Fiesta ST retains the same 200 hp 1.5 EcoBoost engine, and due to its greater weight and worse aerodynamics, its performance deteriorates slightly. The 0 to 100 km / h worse in 0.2 seconds, staying in 6.5 seconds.

If we want a really sports car, we should discard SUVs and crossovers. Truth?

Crossovers and SUVs do not have the same cornering stability as a lifelong car, they show greater inertia, are less efficient and in general, they are less dynamic cars. SUVs have other advantages, but in this case, I’m judging the Ford Puma ST through the prism of the petrolhead. As I was saying, before trying it, I knew that the concept of a sports crossover does not suit my tastes. But like many things in life, you can be surprised by trying them. First of all, the Ford Puma ST entered my eyes. The color Mean Green of the test unit could not be more striking and louder.

We tested the new Ford Fiesta ST: say hello to the new king of SUVs

The sport utility family has a new “hood”, the new Ford Fiesta ST. …

If you buy a car like the Ford Puma ST, don’t try to go low-key through life. In addition to the color, I have to admit that the 19-inch wheels and the aggressive body kit – both the front splitter, the rear diffuser or the rear spoiler are specific – they suit the car very well. With its suspensions lowered considerably, it doesn’t feel as tall as other Ford Puma’s. A look at their technical data, and I find that It is only 6 cm taller than a Ford Fiesta ST. I finish my return to the car and behind it I discover two very real tailpipes. My heart softens, but just a little.

It is just 6 inches longer than a Ford Fiesta ST, and only 6 inches taller.

I open the driver’s door and find myself in a cockpit almost identical to that of a Ford Fiesta ST. In fact, I feel the same Recaro seats, which hold the body like a charm, but they are a bit narrow for someone with a “broad bone” like me. Beyond the digital instrumentation, the steering wheel, gear knob or handbrake lever are still finished in perforated leather with red piping. In any case, it remains a relatively low-key interior and easy daily coexistence. But that matters little to me: I want to know how this Puma ST behaves in a section of curves.

I start the engine, and the three-cylinder wakes up to the gurgling I already know from the Fiesta ST. The Ford Puma ST not available with automatic gearbox, only associated with a six-speed manual gearbox – another new declaration of intent. Although we have several driving modes, car suspension is not adaptive: it is passive and it is really firm. It is not incompatible with the day to day, but you will find yourself avoiding potholes and preparing for the impact when the pothole is unavoidable. Meanwhile, the engine unconsciously seduces us with its gurgling and suggestive sound.

The engine’s torque grows to 320 Nm – 50 Nm more than the Fiesta ST – despite keeping its power unchanged.

When it came time to test the car on stage, for the first time, I recruited a good friend – owner of a Fiesta ST Mk7 – and we drove to our twisty benchmark zone. The day was a classic Asturian winter day, not too cold, but rainy and unpleasant. It is not the best scenario for a car wearing a pair of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S, whose compound works best dry, and better even when they have reached a certain temperature. At the end of the stage my friend had to make me see how “poisoned” I was, and the crazy pace at which I had just finished riding. I hadn’t even realized it myself. The Puma had poisoned me.

What the hell had happened? The next day, I went to the same section, dry, as a prelude to a route of several hours through the most demanding sections of western Asturias. And that’s when it all fell into place: the Puma ST is not a crossover that tries to be sportier. It’s a Ford Fiesta ST that has put on another suit. With the Fiesta it not only shares mechanics, it shares platform, gearbox, running gear … and philosophy. In fact, the Puma ST we tested was riding the same Performance Pack as the Fiesta ST, consisting of a mechanical self-locking signed by Quaife and an effective Launch Control system.

Its wider width and wheelbase more than compensate for the slight increase in the height of the center of gravity.

The steering feel is really very direct, with a slight turn of the steering wheel the car is thrown to the vertex of the curve as a feline pounces on its prey. If we go fast enough we will notice how one of the two rear wheels rises in the air. If we go too fast When you release the accelerator suddenly, the rear will move and point us in the correct directionto. The limiter bites hard but does not pull us, helping us to pass through the curve is obscenely fast. Weighing in at 1,360 kilos, the car feels light and extremely agile, and at the same time, it gives us the confidence to roll very hard.

Driving this car is one of the most fun things to do with your clothes on. Everything I have told you is applicable to a Ford Fiesta ST. If the Ford Puma ST were half as much fun as the Fiesta ST it would be a great car, but the amazing thing is that the Ford Puma ST is 95% as fun and effective as a Fiesta ST. And to this, it adds much more usable rear seats, a trunk that cubes a whopping 456 liters – with its fantastic washable bucket – a driving position just a few inches higher and digital instrumentation with great customization possibilities.

In Track mode, in addition to a relaxed ESP, several lights indicate the optimal moment of change.

I find it hard and it hurts to say this, but it’s a smarter buy than a Fiesta ST. Because its defects are not inherent to the type of vehicle it is, they are inherent to the ST family itself. You know what I’m talking about: some brakes that despite growing to 325 mm on the front axle quickly falter in a demanding use – neither more nor less than in a Fiesta – and an address that could be somewhat more informative. The other qualities that make STs great are still there: a raging engine, that pushes hard and stretches to nearly 7,000 rpm, an addictive personality and a visceral, playful and exciting behavior.

What could lead us not to opt for a Ford Puma ST, and to stay with a Ford Fiesta ST? Objectively, that we are true driving purists and want have that extra 5% that Fiesta gives us at a dynamic level, and an acquisition price that, equal to the equipment, is 4,800 euros more expensive. Subjectively, a more personal aesthetic, our internal crusade against SUVs or the refusal to make sport utility vehicles a thing of the past. Before testing the Ford Puma ST it was clear to me that I would always prefer a Fiesta ST over a Puma ST. After trying it, I am not clear anymore.

Its average consumption during the test was a bare 7.2 l / 100 km. Less than half a liter more than the Fiesta.

The recipe for the Ford Puma ST could have been cooked without care and dedication, but at Ford Performance they have done an immense job, making the car so good, that it is even capable of satisfying a purebred petrolhead. And it is that I would not mind marrying this recipe for a sports crossover, a recipe that unfortunately we will not find in a Hyundai Kona N, in a Volkswagen T-Roc R or in a CUPRA Ateca.