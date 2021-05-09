Ford Puma ST RC takes on its equivalent … 10 times bigger

Praised by all those who have been able to take the glove, the Ford Puma ST has been presented again by the firm of the blue oval. We know that it is a small and agile car, characteristics that could also be said of a radio control. And, apparently, the similarities between one and the other are so great that the company decided to make a David vs. Goliath race: Ford Puma ST vs. Ford Puma ST RC.

The small radio controlled vehicle has been developed by a British company named Designworks. The one who is the first of our protagonists is a 1:10 scale replica of the Puma ST at 1: 1 size and, like this one, is front-wheel drive. It uses a single speed gearbox coupled to a 402 W (0.5 HP) electric motor and has a top speed of 80 km / h, a figure you can achieve in just 3 seconds after full throttle.

Great collaboration to achieve this acceleration is the weight of the machine, since each and every one of the dimensions has been reduced by one tenth. With a mass of 1.3 kilos, the Ford Puma ST RC features a power-to-weight ratio of 0.38 hp / kg, while the Puma ST that you can buy on the street stays in 0.15 hp / kg, or what is the same, as if the real SUV had 516 hp… And above all electric, with what the delivery of torque is instantaneous.

The Puma ST in which we would go to the circuit has a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine (EcoBoost). With 200 hp Y 320 Nm, associated with a six-speed manual gearbox – the only one available – is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.7 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 220 km / h. It is the same motor unit as the Fiesta ST, a model with which it shares a platform but not features; being lighter and more aerodynamic than the Puma, it is faster.

The confrontation took place in the famous British circuit of Brands Hatch, which measures only 1.9 kilometers in length and consists of six curves. But wait a second: a vehicle 10 times smaller competing against a full-size one may not be a fair match. Then? The Puma RC was placed on the adjacent go-kart track that replicates the circuit on a large scale. It also has approximately 10 times less asphalt (220 meters), making it the closest thing to a scale of ten that one could find.

However, we have already seen that the pure performance of the RC car is not 10 times worse than that of the Puma ST. With each lap of the smaller track taking about 20 seconds, the gasoline crossover took about a full minute to complete its lap. To match this aspect, they decided to make the remote controlled Puma will complete three laps of the Puma ST. With that settled, there was only the question of who would lead each of the two Cougars who would compete in the fight for the gold medal.

For the Puma ST, Louise cook stepped forward: a young but experienced British rally driver, winner of the FIA ​​Production Car Cup for front-wheel drive vehicles, as well as the British Women’s Rally Championship title. Competing against her will be Lee Martin, a professional remote control car racer with six European and 13 British championship titles to his name. So all of this could go either way.

And most likely it could, but since we are not dealing with a real competition organized by an independent non-profit structure, this can only end one way. Yes, you guessed it, the Puma ST wins by the hair (1: 01.65 vs. 1: 02.08). And do you know why? Because Ford does not make money selling RC cars, but it does with real ones, and losing to a toy – very expensive and very fast – would look pretty bad. Of course, the video does not detract.

“It was a great opportunity to see an RC car take on a real one. The model was made to look as close to the real car as possible: had front wheel drive, an off-road chassis and, like the real man, he drove very well. The race was a lot of fun. Maybe next time Louise and I can change cars, ”Martin said.

“Having the opportunity to drive the Puma ST for the first time – let alone at Brands Hatch – was fantastic. I didn’t feel like I was inside an SUV, it drove like a sports car. I’m used to experiencing how capable Fords are in rallying, but the Puma ST showed that it also performs on the track, ”added Cook.

Source: Ford

