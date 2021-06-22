Ford Puma ST Gold Edition: The public has spoken and decided what they want

The Resurrection of the Ford Puma in SUV format It was a shock to fans of the Yankee model. This reaction was expected by those responsible for the brand, but they live from selling cars not from a handful of fans. So, following the trend dictated by the market, have created a success model. At least that is how you can see the orders that your commercial network closes. So to celebrate, they have devised their first special version.

If you do a little memory, you will remember that a few days ago we told you that Ford needed you to shape this special version of the Puma. The starting point was the ST sports finish, on which you had to choose between the options that the brand was proposing. Well, time is up and the public has spoken. We already have the result of this collaboration with the attractive Ford Puma ST Gold Edition.

The Ford Puma ST Gold Edition is born from the almost 275,000 votes in the brand’s social networks

To shape the new Ford Puma ST Gold Edition they have more than 275 thousand fans participated from all over the European continent. With their votes they have chosen decoration elements such as paint, stickers or alloy wheels. Therefore, basic design lines that define the aesthetics of this B-SUV not change an iota with respect to the version that derives. Of course, the result is magnetic no matter where you look, name included.

Yes, because depending on the decorative elements chosen by the participants, Ford officials made two proposals. The winner, with 59 percent of the votes, has been Gold Edition, with the rest of the votes falling on the loser 24K Edition. As for the powertrain, there are no changes either. The gasoline block with three cylinders and 1.5 EcoBoost turbo with 200 HP of power and 6-speed manual transmission is maintained.

According to declared Amko Leenarts, Ford of Europe Design Director…

“To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we’ve taken a forward-thinking approach to co-creating Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows how excited our customers are and that they have excellent taste ” […] “It’s all in the details, and with this special edition, our fans have configured a truly desirable product«

If you like the result very soon you will be able to get a unit. According to Ford, deliveries will start later this year, although for now they have not announced its price. Another detail that we cannot overlook is that it will be manufactured in limited quantities. We do not know how many units they will be, but it is a matter of time before we know their final volume and in which markets they will be available. Patience gentlemen …

Source – Ford