Ford Puma ST Gold Edition, the car created by social media users

ACD June 23, 2021

Ford has decided to take into account the opinion of its followers on social networks and has created the Ford Puma ST Gold Edition with their tastes.

Ford has just presented a special and limited version of the Ford Puma ST that it has dubbed the Gold Edition. The main peculiarity of it is that it has not been created by those responsible for the American brand, but thanks to contributions from 275,000 Ford fans on social media.

Ford has received the opinion of 275,000 Ford fans on Twitter and Instagram, and among all chose the specifications of the Puma ST, the brand’s high-performance SUV, and its name.

Ford Puma ST base, fan customization

59 percent of fans opted for a black paint, 74 per cent wanted red brake calipers, 87 per cent wanted gray stitching on the seat belts, 74 per cent opted for exterior stickers, 79 per cent wanted ‘Puma ST’ badges and 55 per cent ‘personalized license plate’ Cougar”.

Not surprisingly, Ford did not offer endless options, only a choice of two for each category, and, in addition to the specifications, this limited edition Puma ST ended up being dubbed as Puma ST Gold Edition, with 59 percent of the vote, instead of the Puma ST 24k Edition option.

“To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we have taken a forward-looking approach by creating the Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows how enthusiastic our customers are, and that they have excellent taste, “explained Amko Leenarts, Ford of Europe Design Director.

What does not change is the mechanical part of the Puma ST Gold Edition, which shares the engine and technical specifications with the “conventional” Puma ST. Thus, it has the 1.5-liter turbo engine, which also mounts the Ford Fiesta ST, which yields 200 hp and that it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.7 seconds.

The Ford Puma ST Gold Edition It will be available on the end of the year, once Ford has calculated its cost.

