Ford Puma ST Gold Edition – Designed by Ford fans

What happens if you let your brand’s fans decide on one of your products? Usually nothing good. Maybe they’re trying to sneak a joke on you, or maybe they’re trying to introduce some kind of internal reference into the product – think of Forocoches, and you’ll get what I mean. In this case, the collaboration between the brand and its fans is somewhat more harmless. And it is that Ford fans, specifically 275,000 Twitter and Instagram fans, have only been asked to decide between two options each time. The result is the Ford Puma ST Gold Edition.

The process, however, has been quite democratic. He has involved various Ford markets at the European level, as well as various social channels. Not surprisingly, Ford has not let its fans alter the essence of the sports crossover. It would have been unwise to alter the size of the tires or alter some of their technical characteristics. Why? Because the Ford Puma ST is a fantastically tuned and sporty vehicle to the core. It’s a Ford Fiesta ST that has donned a Puma suit, putting on just a few pounds in the process.

Only offered with manual gearbox. The automatic, not an option (as God intended).

Recently, the Ford Puma ST passed through the Diariomotor garage, where it absolutely broke my schemes, positioning itself as one of the best cars I have driven in a long time. I recommend you read our test of this 200 hp sports crossover, which you can find through this link. Regarding the Gold Edition version that we analyze in this article, the changes are exclusively aesthetic cut, as you already know. The most obvious is the relatively elegant gold paint on its 19-inch alloy wheels.

Ford Puma ST, tested: petrolheads … we need to talk

We need to talk. Those of you who know me know that I am a petrolhead of …

They are joined by exterior details in gold, on the longitudinal vinyls. These vinyls are silver in color, in contrast to the black color of the bodywork. The touch of color is provided by brake calipers, painted red. Inside, the trim on the seats and the stitching of the man-made leather is gold colored, as is the stripe on the backs of the Recaro sports seats. In contrast, the seat belts have gray edging, providing an elegant and eye-catching detail.

The optional Performance Pack includes the Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential.

The Ford Puma ST Gold Edition will be mass-produced, and will be sold from autumn. The press release does not specify whether its production will be limited.