Presumably will have the Fiesta ST engine

Much more aggressive appearance than conventional versions is expected

The Ford Puma ST 2021 will be presented throughout this year with a more radical appearance, a specific tuning and an engine that, presumably, will be the same as that of the Fiesta ST.

The Ford Puma ST 2021 It will be a reality before the end of the year. This was confirmed by the oval brand during the international presentation of the conventional versions of the model, which we attended.

Between the Compact SUV Generalists will not find direct rivals. The closest thing can be to an Audi SQ2, although the power of this will presumably be quite far from what the engine of the Puma ST.

FORD PUMA ST 2021: EXTERIOR

The Ford Puma ST 2021 It will have a much more aggressive aesthetic than that of the other versions of the compact SUV. The presence of specific bumpers, exhaust outlets designed for this version and new alloy wheels is expected.

It is not ruled out that the bodywork comes closer to the ground than in the other versions, as well as the appearance of some specific color for the bodywork.

FORD PUMA ST 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Ford Puma ST 2021 It will follow a recipe similar to that shown on the Ford Fiesta ST. In this way, it is expected that it offers a series of specific sports details among which some seats will be found. Recaro that will offer a better grip. The logotype ST will appear in various locations.

FORD PUMA ST 2021: MECHANICAL

Ford has not confirmed which engine will carry the new Puma ST 2021, although everything seems to indicate that it will be the same three-cylinder EcoBoost that is already known from the ST party. This one declares a power of 200 horses and a maximum torque of 290 Newton meter of maximum torque. The acceleration in the case of the utility vehicle marks a 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 6.5 seconds. The logical thing is that the SUV is somewhat slower. Another option would be to incorporate the Focus st, which would boost the performance of the SUV thanks to its 280 horses.

Another key to the Ford Puma ST 2021 It will be its suspension, which must have a setting more oriented towards dynamism than towards comfort. In addition, Ford plans to include a new high-performance braking system.

FORD PUMA ST 2021: PRICE

At the moment the price of the Ford Puma STBut if the figures used by conventional versions and the price difference between the normal Fiestas and the ST are taken into account, it is foreseeable that it will be around 30,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/01/2020 Ford unveils the first teaser for the Puma ST. 01/22/2020 The new Ford Puma ST will be presented throughout this year.

