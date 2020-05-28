At the moment, only with the 1.0 EcoBoost gasoline engine

Offers two microhybrid versions based on it

Initially only sold with manual transmission

The Ford Puma 2020 is a newly created compact SUV that will be available from December 2019. It is sold with a Diesel engine and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost gasoline engine, of which there are four versions, two of them ‘mild- hybrid ‘. Its starting price is 21,925 euros.

The Ford Puma 2020, whose ST version is about to arrive, recovers a name already used in the past by the oval brand to give its new compact SUV a name. Part of the same platform as the Ford Fiesta, and reaches a segment where it meets tall rivals such as the 2008 Peugeot, the Skoda Kamiq or the Renault Captur.

The new Ford Puma 2020 it can boast of being a safe vehicle, since it has obtained the highest five-star rating EuroNCAP. For this, the SUV has achieved a score of 94% in the protection of adult occupants, 84% for child passengers, 77% for the most vulnerable road users and 74% in the characteristics of security assistance. In addition, the Puma has obtained a maximum of 16 points in the side impact tests and a maximum of 12 points for the installation of the child restraint system.

FORD PUMA 2020: OUTDOOR

Despite belonging to this section of the market, its aesthetic similarities occur mainly with the Ford Focus and not with the Ford Fiesta.

Measure 4.20 meters long. It offers a perfectly recognizable front that gives it a visual sensation of greater volume than it really has. There are two reasons for this. The first, a large grill whose frame is one color or another depending on the chosen finish. The second, some optics located on a higher plane than this grill. In addition, the hood has protuberances that further accentuate its presence.

The side of the new SUV of American origin seeks at all times to enhance the dynamism of the whole. Its sharp lines move farther and farther from the ground to get closer to the ceiling, which achieves a compression of the space that is especially evident when you get behind with the narrowing of the window. The wheels can be 17, 18 or 19 inches.

In the rear, the Ford Puma offers a more compact design. Highlights include the roof spoiler, which is larger in sports versions, and the model’s name on the boot lid. There is also a diffuser that is integrated into the bumper.

Ford has announced that the new Puma 2020 is available with ten different body colors. Among them, the blue Desert Island is the launching one.

FORD PUMA 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Ford Puma 2020 It stands out for the quality of its finishes and its good assembly. However, there are differences between the different versions. While the Titanium tends to offer more elegance, the ST Line opts for sportiness. The latter offer contrasting stitching in red, a flattened steering wheel at the bottom, a gear lever with an aluminum knob and pedals that feature this same material.

The space available in both the front and rear is adequate. However, behind, people of great height – more than 1.90 meters – may have some problem due to the sudden drop in the roof at the end. In this rear there will only be squeezes in the case of traveling three adults.

The digital dashboard, which is 12.3 inches in size, is optional. It does not have many customization possibilities, but it does have a perfect resolution that allows quick and precise data consultation. The multimedia system, meanwhile, consists of an 8-inch screen. Is he SYNC 3 Ford, and allows compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto protocols. Plus, FordPass Connect built-in modem technology turns the Puma into a Wi-Fi hotspot with connectivity for up to 10 devices.

The Ford Puma 2020 It offers a boot with 456 liters of capacity, a figure that places it close to the higher category models. In addition, under the floor of the same an object holder hole appears if the spare wheel that adds another 80 liters is not installed, somewhat less if it is the microhybrid versions. It can add 50 kilos of weight and in its lower part there is a drain thanks to which different utensils can be washed as if it were a sink.With the rear seats folded, the Puma can accommodate a box measuring 112 centimeters in length , 97 wide and 43 high. The boot lid, by the way, presents the option of opening and closing with electric assistance.

FORD PUMA 2020: EQUIPMENT

The new Ford Puma 2020 It is put on sale in Spain with three different equipment variants that are mutually exclusive in terms of their exterior, interior and standard technologies. There are three versions, which are Titanium, ST Line and ST Line X. The Puma Vignale will follow later.

The appearance of the Titanium version is more sober and country, with details such as the wheel arches in black or a grill with a chrome frame. The ST Line adds a sportier touch, while the ST Line X offers a black-framed grille, dedicated bumpers and wheel arches in body color. The interior also shows some peculiarities, all of them focused on offering a more dynamic appearance, while the suspension setting of the sports versions is somewhat firmer.

Driver assistance technologies offered by the Ford Puma 2020 They include elements such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function in the automatic transmission versions, the lane recognition and centering system and the new local hazard information system, which can inform the driver of potentially dangerous situations on the road before that are visible to the driver or vehicle sensors. There is also a 180 degree rear view camera.

As an option you can include a Bang & Olufsen sound system, in addition to a wireless charging surface for mobile phones.

FORD PUMA 2020: MECHANICAL

The Ford Puma 2020 It offers the 1.0 EcoBoost three-cylinder petrol engine in four different variants, two of them ‘mild-hybrid’. In Diesel the protagonism falls entirely on a 1.5-liter engine.

Of gasoline, the first option offers 95 horsepower, while the second rises to 125. The third maintains this figure, although this time it is supported by a system ‘mild-hybrid’ that allows a saving of 9% of fuel. Above is a second electrified version, in this case with 155 horses. These last two versions homologate a consumption of 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers, in addition to emissions of 126 and 131 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled. The 125-horsepower version without electrification advertises 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers and 131 grams of CO2 per kilometer. That in terms of the manual version, since with the automatic gearbox it stays at 6 liters per 100 kilometers and 137 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Finally, the lightest EcoBoost remains at 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers and 129 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

The mild-hybrid engines They have an integrated 11.5 kilowatt belt starter / generator that allows for the recovery and storage of energy that is normally lost during braking and decelerating. It charges an air-cooled 48-volt lithium-ion battery. This system also acts as a thruster by integrating with the engine and using the stored energy to provide extra torque during normal driving and acceleration, in addition to operating the vehicle’s secondary electrical devices. The electrical system provides an extra 20 Newton meters over the maximum that the thermal engine can offer.

Diesel engine is a 1.5 EcoBlue with 120 horsepower. Its average consumption according WLTP it is 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers, while emissions are 118 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

As standard, all engines are offered with a six-speed manual transmission. Only non-electrified gasoline offers the option to equip a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.

There are five different driving modes, which mainly influence the throttle response and engine power. There are the Normal, which is activated by default, the Eco, the Pista, the Slippery and the Sport.

FORD PUMA 2020: DRIVING IMPRESSIONS

Ford It has been late to one of the most competitive segments in the current market, that of compact SUVs, but it has done so with force. First to recover a name from the past – although many of the fans of the original Puma have squeaked a bit – and second because it is a very well finished product. We have had the opportunity to lead the version ST Line X With the 155-horsepower micro-hybrid engine, positive points stand out much more than negative ones.

To the Ford Puma the sporty finish fits like a finger ring. His character almost demands it. In fact, during the international presentation that we have attended in Malaga there were also some units with the Titanium finish. And no, it is not the same. If at SUV from the signature of the oval you take away details such as the specific bumper, the grille with the black frame and others, it loses part of its essence. There are many compact SUVs, and any new member of this club needs to differentiate themselves to stand out. It is the ST Line X finish – the ST Line and, of course, the ST version, the most capable – will come later. Also in the interior, where there is no loss of practicality at any time despite granting points to dynamism. In fact, the space it offers both in the front and in the back is an example, at least when one measures 1.74 meters, as is the case. Also the cargo area is especially wide. The 456 liters it approves are more than the 400 of the duo formed by the Skoda Kamiq and the Seat Arona, and also more than the 434 than the Peugeot 2008. The latter, by the way, is 4.3 meters long, much more than our protagonist today. And all this without forgetting that curious solution of the extra 80-liter hole under the floor with drain included.

Once sitting behind the wheel of the 2020 Ford Puma the first thing that catches your eye is its driving position. It is somewhat higher than in the Fiesta, yes, but in no case as much as in its rivals. It does not seem that one is going to drive an SUV, something that also happens in an upper segment model like the Toyota C-HR. From the left seat one has perfect visibility and also reach on the different controls. Both the steering wheel and those outside it. Even those that allow you to change the driving mode, turn off the traction control and others, which are located in the center console just behind the gear lever, are easily reached. This, by the way, has a somewhat precise and pleasant, with some short or long routes.

The unit we have driven is perfect for the Ford Puma and its character. We talk again about the ST Line X finish, and not because of its appearance, but because it includes a suspension whose setting is somewhat firmer than in the Titanium version. It does not become uncomfortable at any time, and at the same time it manages to provide an extra stability especially on turned roads. It is not its habitat nor does it intend to, but seeing how an SUV operates in such a precise way in these places deserves praise. Also the tact of its direction, that in spite of the fact that the electrical assistance is noticeable, does not become unreal. It transmits and directs, because I don’t remember a single threat of understeer at any point in the test. And that, for a raised vehicle, is good news.

The engine of our Ford Puma 2020 it was the 1.0 EcoBoost 155 horsepower with ‘mild-hybrid’ technology. Balance is the word. And it is because it allows both economical and dynamic driving. If we opt for the first, there is not much difference compared to other EcoBoost we have tested. Little force down and a little more as it goes up turns. A matter of saving as much as possible in terms of consumption and emissions. Yes, you can see more verve starting at approximately 3,000 revolutions per minute. If you always drive above this threshold, you can have fun with the Puma. Of course, at the cost of consumption increases considerably. On a mixed route of more than 100 kilometers and without carrying out efficient driving, the fuel consumption of our unit remained at 8.1 liters. It is also worth commenting on the rather long exchange ratios. Again Ford has thought of minimizing spending and emissions. However, it should not be forgotten that this version aims to energize the model, not to make it sporty. That’s what the future ST is for.

FORD PUMA 2020: CONCLUSION

Despite being the last to reach a segment where competition is fierce, the Ford Puma 2020 It has enough arguments to give war to the roosters of the same. Of course, at the cost of having to pay a higher price for it. In exchange for it, a vehicle is obtained that presents the virtues of an SUV with a dynamic behavior that is close to what a utility vehicle or, failing that, a compact can offer. Ford It has done a great job in terms of dynamics and, furthermore, its design department has made the car have personality, especially with the sporty finish.

FORD PUMA 2020: PRICE

The price of Ford Puma 2020 in Spain part of the 21,925 euros that the EcoBoost 1.0 engine costs without microhybridization and with the Titanium finish. The ST Line starts from 23,175 euros, while the ST Line X does it from 24,875. Still have to report the prices of the other versions.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/28/2020 Ford announces the arrival of the Diesel engine and automatic transmission in the Puma range. 01/22/2020 We attended the international presentation of the Ford Puma in Malaga. 12/23/2019 Ford Puma earns five EuroNCAP stars. 11/11/2019 The future arrival of an ST version is confirmed. 10/09/2019 Start of production of the model. 09/27/2019 Prices for the Spanish market. 09/04/2019 Presentation of the Titanium X version. 06/26/2019 Presentation of the Ford Puma 2020. 04/03/2019 First image of the Ford Puma 2020.

