The paint of the cars passes many tests that ensure its durability

Spring and summer are especially harsh

Ford protects the paint that covers the bodies of its cars through tests of the most varied, among which is the exposure of the same to synthetic bird droppings.

You park your car on the street and, when you come back for it, prize! Some of the birds that cross our skies have left us a ‘gift’. In this case, you will do well to go quickly and quickly to wash the car because the bird droppings they are one of the most harmful things for painting. What better way to combat them than with themselves?

Ford He has recognized that he uses synthetically created bird droppings to prepare the paint of his cars and thus have the greatest possible protection against these natural projectiles that occasionally fall from the sky. These laboratory-developed synthetic droppings are so realistic that they can accurately reflect the different diets of most birds in Europe.

Applied to test panels, parts are analyzed as they age at temperatures of between 40 and 60 degrees Celsius in an oven to replicate the harshest conditions a car’s paint can be subjected to. The so-called ‘bird poop test’ is just one that Ford submits to your paintings. They are also sprayed with phosphoric acid mixed with soap detergent and synthetic pollen on the panels before aging in 60 and 80 degree kilns for 30 minutes. The test protects against airborne particles like pollen and sticky tree sap.

Spring and summer are the two most dangerous seasons for cars painting. In addition to having more birds in the skies, the high temperatures and the incidence of light make the paint soften and expand. Once it cools down, something that can happen when entering a garage shrinks, and any grime including bird droppings sticks to the surface. It may even happen that the stain created does not come out more than with specialized treatments.

Other tests of the painting include continued bombardment with ultraviolet light for up to 6,000 hours, which is 250 days, in a light laboratory, which simulates five years in the brightest place on earth, to assess external meteorology; freezing in sub-zero temperatures; winter road dirt exposure in a high humidity salt chamber and a simulation of fuel stains.

