The affordable electric car that Ford will develop on Volkswagen’s MEB electric platform will be “a highly differentiated car” As of its arrival on the market in 2023, Ford intends to sell 600,000 units of an electric car that will have nothing to do with Volkswagen models or the competition: “it will look like a Ford, it will drive like a Ford, it will feel like a Ford and it will be built by Ford”.

The heads of Ford and Volkswagen announced that the terms of their collaboration agreement, signed in July 2019, will come true with the adaptation of a Ford pick-up model for the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand and the supervision of the planning a one ton cargo van. For its part, the German manufacturer will develop an urban delivery vehicle for the city and will transfer its MEB modular platform to produce an electric car for Europe from 2023.

Regarding the latter, Ford has confirmed that it will produce an “highly differentiated” electric car thanks to the high flexibility of the German electric platform. This new model will design and manufacture in the European R&D center that the manufacturer has near Cologne, Germany, which will give him better access to Volkswagen Group technology.

Using the MEB architecture will allow Ford to accelerate the development of an affordable electric car for Europe. In 2021 the Mustang Mach-E, a high-performance electric SUV, will arrive on the European market, whose arrival in the Old Continent has suffered a short delay due to the coronavirus health crisis. Its entry price, around 47,000 euros, is far from making it a mass vehicle.

Volkswagen Group MEB platform.

The manufacturer you need an economic model that competes with the offer of other manufacturers in Europe and can access incentive programs that help buyers to purchase an electric vehicle, which would also place it among the options of companies with professional fleets.

The alliance between the two manufacturers established the sale of 600,000 MEB platforms to Ford between 2023 and 2029. This agreement included the purchase of the batteries and associated components and allows Volkswagen to amortize part of the investment of 7,000 million dollars carried out in the MEB architecture.

For its part, Ford saves part of the development costs of a new modular platform. So according to Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, it would not make financial sense to have a single electric model, so Ford is already weighing the idea of ​​making a second electric car on the platform for electrics of the German group.

Rowley emphasized that the Ford variants developed on the MEB platform will be very different from those of the Volkswagen Group, which will be sold under the Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda brands. “We are very focused on the fact that these products have Ford DNA: they will look like a Ford, they will behave like a Ford, they will feel like a Ford and they will be built by Ford.”

The first vehicle planned by this alliance will be a compact van based on the Volkswagen Caddy. It will arrive in 2021, will be manufactured by Volkswagen and will replace Ford’s Transit Connect. In 2022 the successor to the Volkswagen Amarok will arrive, based on the Ford Ranger and built by Ford. The American manufacturer will also design a new midsize van that will replace both the Volkswagen Transporter and Ford Transit, which has no release date yet.

