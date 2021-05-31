Ford presented in colombia the ranger chassis for ‘heavy duty’

With the new Ranger Chassis, Ford adds four premieres this year in Colombia, although this release is a vehicle intended for work, robust and resistant, which brings a design on its front with which it is renewed, a powerful off-road mechanics and a arsenal of security technologies and driving that are rare in this segment.

Stylish ‘Tough Truck’ aesthetic

Starting with its exterior aesthetics, The new Ford Ranger Chassis arrives with a new front that updates it and puts it in tune with the rest of the portfolio. The work pickup receives a treatment similar to that of the current Ranger with a muscular hood, a black grill with three horizontal blades floats, the first one with the name of the vehicle and with a hexagonal frame thick.

This piece is joined by a more robust bomper that integrates a bottom protector all in black in contrast to the body color.

Powerful, simple and reliable

In mechanics, the brand configured a 2.2-liter Puma engine diesel that delivers a power of 158 horses and a good torque of 385 Nm that are available from 1,600 revolutions and to which a 6-speed manual gearbox.

And as the pick up Ford Ranger Chassis wants to focus on the agricultural segment, has four wheel drive with rear differential lock Y under, as well as wheels of 16 inches in steel with special off-road tires.

On its chassis they can be installed from stakes to vans and their chassis is built in high strength steel to allow a large load capacity that can reach up to 1,357 kilos. This capacity includes body, passenger and fuel weights.

At the same time, thinking about the difficult environments in which the Ford Ranger Chassis, has a wading capacity of up to 80 centimeters of water and it also has lower protections for the engine, box and fuel tank.

Loaded with technology

On safety matter, the new Ford Ranger Chassis It has a unique team for the segment because its simple cabin has three airbags, stability and traction controlroll, trailer balance and adaptive load control and descent control, the latter configured to offer the most safety in cargo transportation.

It also has electronic power steering Y adaptive cruise control with electronic speed limiter that is unique in its segment.

Chassis for work

In addition to freight transport services in the city and for jobs in the agricultural industry, Ford ensures that your medium pickup also receives ‘cabinado’ for ambulances

.thanks to your ‘ladder’ type structure and his leaf spring rear suspension, along with a flat rear surface to accommodate different work bodies.

Price

The new Ford Ranger XL 4×4 diesel chassis, which is how it will be known in the portfolio for the national market, it has a price of 113 million pesos and arrives in the country imported from Argentina.

