Ford seeks at all costs to contribute positively to curb the spread of the coronavirus and begins to do so by disinfecting its own cars

Infections from the coronavirus continue to grow around the world, that’s why Ford, knowing that the virus could remain on the surfaces of their cars, has decided to launch a new Program who has called “No touch“, Which consists of thoroughly disinfecting all those vehicles that come into service.

According to the Motorpasion portal, this benefit has already been launched in many European countries, such as Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

“No touch”Seeks to ensure that cars and trucks are disinfected before they return to their owners after they have entered the workshop for any repair or maintenance and in this way eliminate possible traces of COVID-19 in the units.

“We know that there are still delivery people who need to transport all kinds of things, from groceries to medical supplies, and customers who could be shopping or leaving essential products for older adults,” he shared. Massimo Pasanisi, director of sales for Ford’s Customer Services Division in Europe.

In addition to this measure, the staff of Ford He manipulates the cars using disposable gloves, in addition to disinfecting the keys of the vehicle.

Upon receiving the car at the agency, the steering wheel, lever and driver’s seat are protected with disposable covers that will be removed upon delivery of the vehicle to the customer.

As part of the service a control video It enables customers to clearly see and approve work, as well as its cost, and the review can be accessed through any compatible device.

Ford announced that in the coming weeks it will end up implementing this service in the agencies that continue to operate in Europe, which makes us think that it will surely be launched in Mexico soon.

