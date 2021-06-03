Ford needs you to create the new special edition Puma ST Run!

The resurrection of the Ford PumaIn SUV code, it has been a turning point for the American firm. Nobody expected them to take this step, but the market is king and they have had to adapt as well. The fact is that, after trying it, it has left a great taste in the mouth, especially because of how well it is dynamically speaking. This is due, in large part, because share platform with Fiesta, one of the models that best tread in segment B.

The second step in strategy of the new Puma was to launch the sport cut version ST. If the medium ranges are already good, driving the most performance is a delight. Well, this is known in the brand and, taking advantage of how well it sells, they want to launch a special version. The problem is that they want to satisfy the most “burned out” and that happens by listening to them. So they invite you to participate in their creation. What do you think?

Ford gives you a deadline to vote until next June 10

🎨 Starting today, you can help #Ford decide how the next #specialedition #FordPumaST will look. You can vote on different elements, from the color of the exterior paint to its name. The final look will be revealed on June 18th. Tap to find out how you can have your say. 🗳️ – Ford Europe (@FordEu) June 1, 2021

According statements from Amko Leenarts, Director of Design at Ford of Europe …

“We know that our Ford Performance fans They want their vehicles to look as good as they drive, and there is no better way to find out what our customers like best than to put them in the driver’s seat and let them make key decisions about the appearance of our vehicles and the new special edition Puma ST” […] “This is a human-centered design in action, and we can’t wait to see how the final version turns out. It will be a great emotion to see reality on the road »

And you will wonder What do I have to do to help create the first special version of the Ford Puma ST? Well, very easy. You will have to go to the official profiles that Ford has on Instagram and Twitter and vote on a series of features that they will offer you. Between all of us, we can choose the painting, the brake calipers or the seat belt seams. But it is not the only thing, since we can also choose the special edition name.

As in any democratic vote, the Most voted options they will be chosen and, therefore, those that form the final characteristics that the American B-SUV will wear. Of course, you have to hurry. Yes, because Ford has indicated that Voting will close on June 10. The result will be public on June 18 and its arrival on the market will take place before this year comes to an end. We do not talk about a better price, yet …

Source – Ford