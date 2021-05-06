Ford Mustang R-Spec: 500 units of a special edition that we will not enjoy in Europe

It was in 2015 when Ford made a risky decision but that has finally led to the most resounding successes: work with Ford Mustang worldwide. And it is that the iconic muscle car has been the desire of many since it took its first steps there in the 60s. Years later, the oval firm continues to exploit its updated Ford Mustang before burying it in an uncertain future for a car of his mood, and proof of it It’s the new Ford Mustang R-Spec.

This new badge that the American sports car acquires refers to a special edition about which Ford maintains a thunderous mystery, although not in all respects. The brand has already confirmed that, although its global expansion has allowed the Mustang to be awarded several times as the best-selling sports car in the world, the R-Spec will not arrive in Europe, thus leaving the old continent with a bleak emptiness.

For more inri, Ford has created this special edition not only with Ford Performancebut also with Herrod Performance, an Australian specialist in the field. And this is how the American house confirms that the Ford Mustang R-Spec and its 500 units will be destined solely and exclusively to Australia.

The design already seeks to anticipate that we are not facing a normal and current Ford Mustang hand in hand with different aerodynamic and aesthetic elements finished in black. The “5.0” emblems -which refer to the superb Coyote engine-, the housings of the rear-view mirrors or the stripes of the bodywork acquire this tonality. Although the real novelty lies in the front air intakes, the new wedge spoiler, some 19-inch alloy wheels or the sports exhaust outlet courtesy of Herrod Performance, to add even more personality to the charismatic soundtrack of the Mustang.

The interior of the Ford Mustang R-Spec also takes advantage of its condition to offer exclusive elements. The gear lever knob turns black to match the exterior; a plate appears with the exact numbering of our unit and door sills with Ford Performance seal. Nothing too flashy in search of not overshadowing the true protagonist of this special edition: its engine.

Remember that sentence a few paragraphs above in which he emphasized that Ford maintains a thunderous mystery about the Mustang R-Spec. And it is that the signature of the oval leaves us with honey on our lips by not making us participate in its technical specifications, allowing us only to know that the 5.0-liter V8 is supercharged by means of a volumetric compressor.

Let’s not forget that the Ford Mustang GT produces 450 hp of power, a figure that, thanks to this new system, may have easily surpassed the 500 hp barrier. Be that as it may, Ford engineers also opt for a limited-slip rear differential and 380mm Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers on the front axle.designed to diligently manage and send your new range of performance to the ground and slow it down.