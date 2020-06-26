Ford implements the system called Intelligent Autonomy in the new Mustang Mach-E, which will allow to know the autonomy of the vehicle more accurately

The arrival of the new Mustang Mach-E It is getting closer, as its arrival is estimated for this second half of 2020, and Ford is already preparing all the surprises with which the SUV intends to conquer users.

Ford noted that the new Mustang Mach-E will have a system called Intelligent Autonomy, able to more accurately predict the energy available in the battery, making use of connected technology and data storage in the cloud.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Intelligent Autonomy, as Ford calls this system, makes autonomy performance predictions based on the user’s driving uses, which are stored in a cloud database and allows more accurate predictions to be made. The intelligent system is also capable of analyzing other aspects such as weather conditions, the traffic situation or the characteristics of the journey.

“Ford is harnessing the power of the cloud to make even more accurate estimates, reducing the need for unexpected reload stops and helping to reduce the stress associated with it on customers,” he explained. Mark Poll, manager of Ford Electric Vehicle Recharge User Experience.

According to the signature of the oval, the estimated autonomy will be updated along the way: the battery system will report how much power is available, while the engine module will track how much power is available. High energy is being used.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

This update will be carried out wirelessly, forecasting in real time the amount of energy available in the battery during the tour taking into account both variables, including aspects such as speed or temperature and based on averages, on which it will perform calculations.

Among the main objectives of Ford, is to improve the capabilities of the system thanks to the use of connected technology: in future updates it will also take into account the conditions of real-time traffic, the orography of the layout (slopes etc.) or the final destination temperature.

