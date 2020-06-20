It is no small feat to carry the weight of being Ford’s first electric car, so the next Ford Mustang Mach-E has almost the obligation to land on the market boasting technology, and seems determined to do so. The American electric SUV will be in charge of releasing the second generation Ford Co-Pilot 360, a package of driving assistants that will include the Active Drive Assist to allow hands-free driving.

Among the many driving assistants that will equip the Mustang Mach-E, one of the most advanced will be the Active Drive Assist. This system is an evolution of Ford’s adaptive cruise control with lane centering, and goes one step further to allow the driver to release their hands from the wheel. The idea with this system is to reduce fatigue when driving long distances on the highway.

Of course, Ford will not allow us to get lost or stop paying attention to traffic. A infrared camera focused on the driver will make a track gaze and head position to ensure that the driver pays attention to the road while driving in hands-free mode, even when wearing sunglasses. The moment the camera detects that you are not facing the road, the car will make visual indications to pay attention to the road or to regain control and even slow down the vehicle.

Active Drive Assist HMI interface on the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Although Ford will also release a feature to recognize the limits of the road (even if there are no painted lines), the Active Drive Assist will only allow hands-free driving in previously mapped highwaysthat is, it also needs GPS data. For now, Ford has announced that the system will operate on more than 160,000 kilometers of highways throughout the United States and Canada, not to mention Europe.

Customers – currently Americans – will be able to buy the hardware necessary to make the system work from the moment they purchase the car, but the Active Drive Assist software will not be available until third semester of 2021. To activate it, it will be enough to do a remote update via the Internet (or go to a brand dealer).

The system will be available in the entire range of the Mustang Mach-E and will be implemented in more models of the American brand throughout 2021.