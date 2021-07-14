Ford Mustang Mach 1: pure American sportsmanship

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 He is a worthy bearer of the emblem of American sportsmanship, and a unicorn in a Europe focused on the fight against climate change. His overpowered V8 engine until the 460 hp power It has been specially calibrated for the circuits, with specific details for competition and extreme performance. The signature of the oval, which has used the name Mach for its first electric, thus responds to the petrolheads who predicted the end of the iconic Mustang essence. At a key moment for the automotive industry, launches like this Mach 1 are a breath of fresh air for fans of the most traditional four-wheel drive, who are not prepared to give up the sensations that accompany high-displacement combustion engines.

In that sense, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 isn’t just a sports car through and through, it looks like one, too. The Americans have endowed it with specific elements such as front grilles of your grille, a splitter of considerable dimensions and a rear in which the spoiler and rear diffuser stand out equally. The customer of this type of car wants to be seen, something that is assured with the palette of colors available in the old continent. As it is also assured to be heard through the active exhaust system adjusted to the most hooligan tastes.

As everything cannot be in this life, Ford has been quite clear with the results of the homologation of this V8. We will hardly be able to lower it from 11.7 l / 100 km but there are probably a few more. I would not be surprised if, in the hands of a regular driver, the averages are around 15 to 18 liters. The emissions of 284 g / km will have to be compensated, and much, with other launches and registrations such as the electric Mach E or the hybrid versions of the Ford Puma. If you are one of those who dreams of roars of yesteryear and ‘dragsters’ in the purest American style, keep reading the gallery of this Mustang Mach 1.