Ford Mustang Mach 1: an old school sports car

Electric The Ford Mustang Mach-e is not that expensive: 48,000 euros with 450 km of range

For years the best-selling sports car in the world, the current Ford Mustang It establishes that privilege in an imposing image, suggestive gasoline engines (with a five-liter V8 at the top) and a behavior that, being rear-wheel drive, requires expert hands if you want to push it to the limit. On the other side of the Atlantic, those premises are taken one step further with the brutal versions prepared by Shelby, but Within the ‘standard’ range, the so-called Mach 1s have also had their place.

The first appeared in 1969 and, since then, they have represented the sporting excellence of the American constructor. On them he has poured a good part of his experience in the competition, making this facet remain imprinted in his DNA. There were also in 1971, 1974 and 2003, but none of them made it to Europe, except through some parallel import.

The one it has developed on the current generation, launched in 2015, corrects this ‘affront’ and can be ordered now. So pay attention to die-hard fans of gasoline and thrills or lovers of collector cars, because this aims to end up being one of the best banners of what one day old-fashioned sports cars were. In its development, elements of the Shelby 350 and 500 have been taken.

PRICE WITHOUT COMPETITION

The Bullit disappeared, it is placed above the Mustang GT (which has 10 hp less) as the top of the range model in the Old Continent. It can be purchased, only with the body closed (Fastback) for 62,970 euros in the manual version and 65,970 euros in the automatic version. They are high prices, up to 12,500 more than a GT, but no other sports car offers so much for that amount. For example, some pletrics equals 460 horsepower from its V8 engine, with five liters of displacement and a melody worth keeping among the best original soundtracks. It is the same engine as the Bullit, but even more refined, with a new intake and exhaust system. Everything related to cooling has also been optimized, both for the engine and the gearbox or brakes.

At first glance, the car could pass for a normal Mustang prepared. Well, that’s what it is. There are no major aesthetic changes to the suggestive bodywork, with its huge nose and clipped rear, beyond the bands that decorate the sides and hood; or the Mach 1 emblems that appear here and there. It sits on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 wheels measuring 255/40 at the front and 275/40 at the rear, with beautiful 19-inch wheels (half an inch wider than the GT) that give a glimpse of the huge Brembo six-piston calipers. Because a good sports car has to run a lot and, if possible, brake more. And this, according to Ford, is capable of stopping from 100 km / h in just 32 meters.

BEST PASS THROUGH CURVE

But we do find details that speak volumes about the car. On the one hand, the aerodynamics have been improved to offer 22% more support (and therefore a much faster cornering) by placing a prominent front lower lip, a larger rear spoiler and a striking rear diffuser that frames the dual tailpipes. In addition, there are many cooling intakes, such as the two on the hood, in the front grill or in the lower part of the bumper.

The new calibration of the steering (electric), the stabilizer bars and the change (of shortened axles); the mounting of elements of the front subframe of the Shelby; MagneRide variable-adjustment suspension and stiffer front springs complete a set-up that seeks keep inertia at bay, be it when cornering, changing support, accelerating or braking. Issues that in a circuit are brought to the maximum expression.

GOOD TO TRAVEL

The cabin, with a very solid look and materials, offers space for four people, those who travel behind the back a little cramped. At its back we find a trunk more than enough for everyone’s suitcases. It cubes 408 liters, and is very deep, although it lacks headroom. Minor issues for those who get behind the wheel, well received by an excellent leather-lined seat (for just over 2,000 euros we can ask for optional Recaro seats) and that I would have liked to be able to place it a little lower.

Regarding the design, Mustangs flee from interior minimalism and offer a driver’s position with many buttons and pushbuttons. But he also gets carried away by digital with a large central screen (already known from other Fords) and, above all, the 12.3-inch instrument cluster that changes its appearance depending on the chosen driving mode.

For example, in the Sport it offers in its upper part a row of indicator lights that change from green to orange to red as we approach the optimum moment to shift. There is also a Normal program, one for wet soils and the icing on the cake is the Circuit specific, which notably stiffens the suspension. In the others, the car is perfectly usable on a daily basis.

LACK ROAD TO GET THE JUICE

Our contact took place on the roads of the Costa del Sol, with a manual gearbox. We started up and you no longer even think about turning on the radio, even the indications of the browser are annoying. We left in a caravan from Mlaga capital, awakening many glances, some of weirdness, others of envy. Surely more than one has turned his head surprised by that orchestra of several V8s alternating when accelerating. If I hear what I hear, I can’t imagine what it must be like outside. So to get an idea I start to use lower gears than necessary, without punishing the mechanics, but looking for the fullest area of ​​the engine. And it is very high (the maximum torque of 529 Nm is at almost 5,000 turns and the maximum power is delivered after 7,000).

How fast is the new Ford Mustang Mach 1

They are regimes that make any road stay short, while you pray that there is no radar or a DGT helicopter wanting to party … But it is not necessary to play it to fully enjoy the car, as long as you go above 3,000 laps, you step on and wake up a hurricane of sensations. In addition, the manual transmission gives a boost of gas in the reductions, imitating the maneuver ‘tip heel’ that the most purists will wish to do on their own, but that the less experienced driver will save work.

IN DEPTH, LESS THAN 300 KM OF DEPOSIT

And it is not little, considering that it is not the same to ride on a track than on a road with a worse firm, more compromised supports and few escapes with a rear-wheel drive car and almost 500 horses. It weighs almost 1,900 kilos and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / n in just 4.8 seconds (thanks to the Launch Control system). Or it reaches 267 km / h. The automatic version improves the first data (lowers it to 4.4 seconds), but loses almost 20 km / h of tip due to the developments. As for consumption, Ford speaks of a figure of about 12 liters on average. He did 14 of us with undemanding driving for his potential. Thoroughly, better think of more than 20 liters and stopping at the gas station every 300 km.

That the Mustang Mach 1 is a sports man is not laughed at with comfort. The seats are heated and cooled, we have excellent connectivity (capable of connecting Wi-Fi to 10 devices), Ford Pass modem with numerous remote functions, even a B&O sound system with 12 speakers. The prices, by the way, do not admit any type of discount or promotion.

