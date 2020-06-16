Its 5.0-liter V8 engine develops 480 horsepower

It will be produced in a limited series

The Mach 1 designation returns to the Ford Mustang to offer an intermediate step between the most powerful of the conventional versions and the first one signed by Shelby. Its 5.0-liter V8 engine develops 480 horsepower.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 arrives to become the most functional version of the model, in addition to the previous step to the units designed by Shelby. In fact, its appearance is more typical of these.

The first version of the Mustang so named was released in the late 1960s. Ford used this name since 2004. Of course, those in the oval have partially used it to present their first electric SUV, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 2021: EXTERIOR

The body of the Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 It can wear Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Race Red, and Grabber Yellow.

This version of the Mustang incorporates the Gurney flap.

The bodywork is traversed from hood to rear by a wide black stripe with contrasting exterior detailing. This same combination is found at the bottom of the door.

The rims can offer two different designs, one of them classic painted in black. In any case they are 19 inches.

The Brembo brake calipers can be painted in different colors.

FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 It presents some peculiarities such as a new digital instrument cluster.

The controls to change gear are specific.

The seats are sporty and signed by Recaro.

Each unit of the Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 It has a plate that identifies your serial number. The brand has not yet specified how many it will manufacture.

FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 2021: MECHANICAL

The engine that incorporates the Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 is the 5.0-liter V8 and natural aspiration already known. However on this occasion it delivers a power of 480 horses and a maximum torque of 569 Newton meter.

Two options are offered for transmission. On the one hand is a six-speed manual signed by Tremec that borrows from the Shelby GT350. On the other, a ten-speed automatic that Ford says has a specific configuration for this version of the model.

FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 2021: PRICE

The price of the Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 is still unknown. The first units will arrive in the spring of next year.

