Ford paves the way for the return of the Mustang Mach 1, which can return to the market as soon as 2021 as a more performance version of the Mustang Bullitt. That follows from an analysis of the frame number of the Mustang 2021, which reveals the existence of this new installment.

The guide to interpreting the VIN number has appeared in the community of Mustang Mach-E enthusiasts and owners, who own their own forum called the Mache Club. The document, belonging to the 2021 Mustang Coupé, would reveal the existence of this new version.

The Mustang Mach 1 debuted in 1969 and briefly returned to the market in 2003, when it precisely replaced the Ford Mustang Bullitt when it ceased to be sold. And now this story can be repeated again in 2021, when Ford plans to park the new Bullitt and present its successor.

The current Bullitt was unveiled in 2018 to mark the 50th anniversary of the movie that made the American model popular, starring Steve McQueen. But the name is still owned by Warner Bros, which would have only temporarily given it up. The Carscoops portal indicates that the agreement expires in 2020, hence the days are numbered.

What will the new Ford Mustang Mach 1 be like? If we refer to the precedent of 2003, everything suggests that it will be more powerful than the Bullitt it replaces, which currently stands at 480 horsepower. On that occasion, the outgoing Bullitt had 265 and Mach 1 landed with 305.

Of course, everything depends on Ford maintaining the same roadmap as before the coronavirus crisis, which has forced to stop production and threatens to severely damage the finances of all car brands. Should a financial overhaul be necessary, you may want to review the plan to introduce the Mustang Mach 1 in 2021.

