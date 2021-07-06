in Motors

Ford mustang legend edition. tribute with all the irons

The Ford Mustang GT Legend Edition It is the commemorative version that the North American preparer Hennessey developed in tribute to the Ford GT40 Mk. II chassis P / 1046 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Like the classic racing car, the new example sports a black bodywork decorated with white stripes on the hood, roof, front and sides.

Mechanically, the Mustang GT Legend Edition has a supercharged 3.0-liter engine, with air-water intercooler. For comparison, the Mustang Shelby GT500 uses a 2.7 engine, also supercharged.

Gallery: More images of the Mustang GT Legend Edition.

Hennessey also installed upgraded fuel injectors, a new fuel pump, a high-flow inlet, and a stainless steel exhaust.

.

Such upgrades see the Mustang deliver 808 horsepower and 917.9 Newton-meters of torque.. Meanwhile, an unmodified Mustang GT makes 460 hp and 569.4 Nm, and a Shelby GT500 goes up to 760 hp and 847.4 Nm.

All that allows the Mustang Legend Edition to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds and achieve the quarter mile in about 10.7 seconds at 212.43 km / h. The maximum speed is 321.87 km / h.

Ford Mustang Legend Edition

.

The mod also included a lower suspension, 20-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design. and black livery, as well as Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 rims. Optional offer Brembo brake calipers with six pistons and 15.1-inch rotors forward.

The bodywork also includes the carbon fiber front splitter, side steps and a rear spoiler.

Photos: The Ford Mustang Legend Edition developed by Hennessey.

Ford Mustang Legend Edition

.

Hennessey did not disclose pricing for its new Legend Edition, but said it plans to make 50 of them.

Ford Mustang Legend Edition

Video

The NBA Finals point to one of the tightest in history

Posters at the protests over Samuel’s murder