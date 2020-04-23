Ford Performance creates the company’s first electric ‘dragster’

Aim to complete the quarter mile in just over eight seconds

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is an electric prototype created by Ford Mustang. Only one specimen exists, delivering 1,400 horsepower to demonstrate the power of electromobility in the field of dragster racing. It promises to go the quarter mile in just over 8 seconds.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is one of a kind. Created on the basis of the Ford Mustang, it is Ford’s first electric prototype for dragster testing. It is the second foray into electromobility after the Ford Mustang Mach-E, this is a commercial model. Its name pays tribute to the Cobra, a myth of this type of competition in the 60s.

It boasts 1,400 horsepower with a torque of 1,490 Newton meter. It aspires to complete the quarter mile — 402 meters — in about eight seconds with a top speed of 270 km / hour. To put it in perspective, the 2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance takes about 12.6 seconds at about 185 mph.

What Ford Performance has not yet revealed are the characteristics of its power unit, so it is unknown how many engines it equips and what arrangement they adopt. Neither have details of its battery come out, so its autonomy is a mystery. Although being a competition car, that is secondary.

The brand has already announced that the car is in the testing phase, but that they want to make it debut for the public sometime in 2020 as long as the coronavirus crisis allows it.

“Ford has always used competition to demonstrate innovation,” said Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons. “Electric motors give us completely new performance, and the electric Cobra Jet 1400 is an example of what it takes to bring technology to the limit”.

“This project has been challenging for all of us,” said Mark Rushbrook, director of Ford Performance. “We have understood the Cobra Jet 1400 as an opportunity to start developing electric motors in a competitive environment that we know very well. We hope it will be the first of many projects for our team.”

