The next generation of the Ford Mustang will arrive in 2022 with a hybrid engine whose thermal part will be a V8 propeller and an all-wheel drive system derived precisely from electrification.

The next generation of the Ford Mustang is already on the horizon. It will be the seventh generation of a model that has not been officially sold in Europe until 2015, just when the sixth debuted. The planned year for the presentation of the new face of the ‘pony car’ is 2022, although its release will not take place in 2023. Then we will attend what will be the first Mustang –Without counting the Mustang Mach-E, which is something else– always electrified. And not only that, but it will have an all-wheel drive system derived precisely from this electrification.

Ford it plans to have a total of 18 hybrid models in its portfolio in 2022. These include conventional hybrids, plug-ins and ‘mild-hybrids’. The Ford Mustang will be one of them. However, it should be remembered that the Mustang’s flirting with hybridization is not new. In 2017 Ford spoke of 2020 as the key date for the arrival of the electrified version of its mythical model. Obviously this has not been the case, although the plans continue.

According to Autocar, the Ford Mustang 2022 It will have a thermal base still formed by a V8 engine that will work from the hand of an electrician. The combustion engine will act on the rear train, while the electric one will do the same on the front. It will therefore be an all-wheel drive vehicle with the capacity to also function as a front-wheel drive without emitting CO2. Of course, when sports driving is carried out, the electric motor will only enter when there are loss of traction, in such a way that the new Mustang will still retain part of its propulsion character.

Despite these Ford plans to convert the new Mustang In a hybrid model, the oval firm will still sell combustion-engine-only variants. In this sense, it is expected that both the 5.0-liter V8 and the 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost will be maintained, both gasoline.

On the other hand, the aforementioned medium ensures that the new Ford Mustang It will not be a revolution from the aesthetic point of view, something expected from the car’s own character and its need to maintain the essence that saw it born. Yes, there will be more changes in terms of technology and driving aids, since the new generation Mustang will incorporate the latest advances of the brand.

