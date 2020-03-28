By: Gaston Pflucker

Ford is working with 3M to manufacture air purifying respirators (PAPR) at scale. Ford and 3M are collaborating on the new design by leveraging parts of both companies to meet urgent demand from first aid personnel and healthcare workers; Ford is exploring production of the new PAPR at a Ford facility in addition to 3M production

To go as fast as possible, the teams Ford and 3M They have been cleverly locating available parts on the shelf like Ford F-150’s cooled seat fans for airflow, 3M HEPA air filters to filter out contaminants in the air, such as droplets that carry virus particles. and portable tool battery packs to power these respirators for up to eight hours. Ford is looking at how it could produce these next-generation PAPRs at one of its Michigan manufacturing facilities, helping 3M potentially increase production tenfold.

At the same time Ford and GE Healthcare are working together to expand the production of a simplified version of the design of fan existing GE Healthcare to assist patients with respiratory failure or shortness of breath caused by COVID-19. These fans could be produced at a Ford manufacturing site in addition to a GE location.

“We are encouraged by the speed with which companies across all industries have mobilized to address the growing challenge we collectively face from COVID-19,” said GE Healthcare President and CEO Kieran Murphy. “We are proud to bring our clinical and technical expertise to this collaboration with Ford, working together to meet unprecedented demand for this life-saving technology and urgently supporting customers as they meet the needs of patients.”

Equally, Ford in cooperation with the UAW, will assemble more than 100,000 plastic face shields needed per week at a Ford manufacturing site to assist medical professionals, factory workers, and store employees; Ford will also leverage its internal 3D printing capabilities to produce components for use in personal protective equipment.

Work on this initiative is linked to a request for help from US government officials. USA

Face shields completely block the face and eyes from accidental liquid contact and when combined with N95 respirators may be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus than N95 respirators alone.

The first 1,000 face shields will be tested this week at Detroit Mercy, Henry Ford Health Systems and Detroit Medical Center Sinai-Grace Hospitals. Approximately 75,000 of these protectors are expected to be completed this week and more than 100,000 face protectors will be produced per week at Ford Troy Design and Manufacturing’s subsidiary facility in Plymouth, Michigan.

Ford is leveraging its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan, and in-house 3D printing capabilities to manufacture components and subassemblies for use in personal protective equipment.

Ford is evaluating a separate effort that does not involve GE Healthcare with the UK government to produce additional ventilators.

In China, Ford of China joint venture partner Jiangling Motors also donated 10 specially equipped Transit ambulance vans to hospitals in Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began. Ford is also retrieving 165,000 N95 respirators from China that were originally shipped by Ford to China earlier this year to help fight the coronavirus.

Ford also launched a task force to help hospitals locate and secure urgently needed surgical respirators and N95s. So far, Ford has committed to shipping 40,000 Henry Ford Health Systems surgical masks while locating additional supplies.

Additional companies and individuals who are interested in contributing to this effort can submit their information here at www.fordnewideas.com.

Ford, along with the companies it supports, will provide additional updates as these special projects progress.

