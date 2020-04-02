The oval brand collects funds for NGOs

It also drives an audiobook campaign for children

Ford summons all its workers and collaborators to participate in a solidarity fund to support actions and initiatives to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus worldwide. The oval mark will match donations received up to $ 500,000, potentially raising a million for these organizations.

In Spain, the Ford Motor Company Fund will work with the association Sponsor Science, a platform that funds research projects, including treatments and vaccines for Covid-19. It also trains young scientists and promotes activities to promote scientific knowledge.

The campaign is called Covid-19 Donation March and is the result of a collaboration between the Company Fund and the company’s CEO, Bill Ford, who has already announced that he will contribute up to $ 500,000 of his personal assets to match community donations received .

The oval brand has also announced a second solidarity project called ‘Read and Record’, in which it calls on its employees to create a large digital audiobook library for the 1.3 billion children and youth affected by the closure of schools throughout the world. world.

“Ford employees are used to rolling up their sleeves by going out on the street during difficult times, signing up and trying to help make a difference,” said Mary Culler, president of the Ford Motor Company Fund.

“Even now, when many have to stay home, our employees are looking for ways to help. These two new programs offer meaningful ways for employees to donate and contribute to the fight against Covid-19.”

Donations from the Covid-19 Donation March will be managed by GlobalGiving, a partner Ford has previously worked with in the past on disaster and global grantmaking. In Europe, it will be active in Germany, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Romania.

People interested in participating can go to the campaign’s website.

