Ford maverick what we know so far

Much has been said about Ford’s new compact pickup, using (with some variations) the C2 platform shared by the Bronco Sport and Escape, and that it will be called Maverick, it will give the brand a new player in the entry segment of this type of vehicle. And although officially he knows little, images and leaked information already allow him to know a lot.

On the one hand there is the issue of the C2 platform, which gives us the first data: It will be manufactured at the plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, where 21 units already left last February. most likely for road tests. Knowing that it is also the same base of the Bronco Sport, we have an idea of ​​what its size will be, and although until now we could only speculate numbers, the most recent leaked images give us a clearer idea.

Ford Maverick, spy photo Motor1

Revealed by Motor1, we see a Ford Maverick unit posing alongside its older sister, the Ranger, leaving a Ford facility. As expected, it is smaller in all its dimensions (length, width, height) and therefore will have a smaller bowl with less load capacity, as well as a somewhat narrower interior.

The mechanical section would be the same as that of the Bronco Sport and in that sense the entry versions of the Ford Maverick would be offered with the 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, while the most equipped would have the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. As is often the case with pickups, it would not be surprising that the entry versions are more spartan in both equipment and finishes, going to more luxurious finishes in the more complete variants.

Ford Maverick, spy images TFLTruck

Only until recently were we also able to know its design, since the only images we had seen were of units with camouflage. Nevertheless, These photos revealed by The Fast Lane Truck show a unit in blue during a photo and video session promotional, another indication that the brand would also be very close to officially reveal it.

Ford Maverick, spy photo Maverick Truck Club

Although ahead we have not seen much without camouflage, we know that C-shaped headlights with a central applique that joins in the center with the large grille are expected, while of the back and side we already have what would be its final design. The brake lights bear some resemblance to those on the Bronco Sport, and the trunk lid will have a crease down the middle.

The unit shown in the images surely corresponds to a top-of-the-line version, so the input ones will have different and even smaller wheels. Either way, along with all the other data known so far, We will only have confirmation until Ford reveals the Maverick officially. When? The only certain thing is that it should not take long.

Ford Maverick, TFLTruck spy photo