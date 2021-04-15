Ford maverick raptor a hypothetical version

With a view to starting production in the middle of the year and marketing from the second half of the year, the launch of The Ford Maverick, a new compact pickup that will share a platform with the Bronco SportIt should be in the next few weeks. And although the leaked images and information show what the brand has yet to reveal, some have dared to go even further.

Ford Maverick Raptor render

In this specific case we are talking about the Maverick Truck Club forum from which the renders that accompany this note that show us have emerged what a hypothetical Raptor version of this pick up might look like which will rank below the Ranger.

Compared to the Ranger Raptor and F-150 Raptor, the specific changes envisioned for the Ford Maverick Raptor are a bit more subtle and for the same size of the truck they do not make her look as aggressive as her older sisters. In any case, it is still an interesting proposal.

Ford Maverick Raptor render

The black grill would carry the word Ford and the defense would be a little more in relation to the floor and with a different design (remember that beyond leaked images we still do not know the “real” design that the Maverick will have). On the side, the enlarged wheel arches stand out, the larger tires with differently designed wheels and, as with the Ranger Raptor, the emblem of this version would be located in the upper left part of the hatch of the platter.

Regarding the changes in the suspension, we can only speculate but assuming that the Bronco Sport is more than capable in difficult terrain, we do not rule out that some modifications could turn the Ford Maverick Raptor into an equally well-performing pickup off-road.

Ford Maverick Raptor render