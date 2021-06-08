Ford maverick 2022 global launch

Compact pickups have long been lost on the American scene in favor of their bigger and bigger sisters, but the marks seem to have seen a space to be filled And after the Honda Ridgeline and more recently the Hyundai Santa Cruz, smaller monocoque pickups have made a comeback. And now alongside them comes the highly anticipated Ford Maverick.

On paper it certainly looks like a pretty attractive proposition, and even Ford says the Maverick is targeting buyers looking for entry-level vehicles looking for something. practical, comfortable, economical and that in principle they would not even have considered a pick up. For each of those points, the brand has a good argument.

Speaking of practicality, the Ford Maverick offers a double cab body and space for five occupants; the FordPass Connect application connects to a car modem and allows you to remotely check the gas level, or lock the doors and start the engine; materials are easy to clean; under the rear bench there is a large storage space; there are several places for specific objects (tablets, bottles, etc.), cup holders, pockets and two compartments next to the central display; and of course the platter that inherits the practicality of the F-150.

Called the Flexbed, the 1.37 meter long Ford Maverick platter (or 1.82 with the hatch open) has two 110V and one 12V outputs. various attachment points depending on the version, lighting, compartments, segmented areas and even a QR code that when scanned leads to a page with several ideas for new projects.

Moving on to comfort, there may be less space in the rear bench than in a Ford Escape, equipping everything that could be expected in a vehicle today. There are connectivity for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, the aforementioned storage spaces for all types of objects, the capacity to carry five passengers and a suspension that in the front-wheel drive models has a torsion axle inherited from the Fiesta ST and that in the all-wheel drive is independent multi-link with double shock absorber.

Faced with the economy, there are two points to talk about: the Ford Maverick will be available in XL, XLT, Lariat versions and the FX4 package for the latter two, starting with a base price of $ 21,490, and the fact that the entry version includes a hybrid engine that according to the EPA promises a consumption in the city of 64 km / g (40 miles per gallon).

This base engine, available only with front-wheel drive, is composed of an Atkinson cycle engine of 2.5 liters with 162 horsepower and an electric one with 126 horsepower for a combined power of 191 horsepower. The transmission is an automatic CVT, promises autonomy of up to 805 km with a tank, load capacity of 680 kg and towing capacity of up to 907 kg.

Also with front-wheel drive the Ford Maverick is offered with the well-known 2.0-liter Ecoboost (turbo) with 250 horsepower and eight-speed automatic transmission, same engine for versions with four-wheel drive. At its best specification, with the 4KTow Package, it can tow up to 1,814kg.

On the base version, with 17-inch wheels, the FX4 package for the Ford Maverick adds more off-road tires, suspension with different tuning, more protection underneath, drive modes for different terrains, 17 or 18-inch wheels and descent control. During the first year only the First Edition version will be offered in Carbonized Gray, Area 51 and Rapid Red colors., covered in canvas for the platter, and other finishes.

