Ford Maverick 2021: all about the hybrid pick-up

A few years ago, Ford was selling the Maverick in Europe. It was an old-time SUV, a pure 4×4 based on the Nissan Terrano that enjoyed good sales on this side of the pond. Now him Ford maverick has returned, and does become a small hybrid pick-up that promises to revolutionize markets such as the United States, which have completely turned their backs on traditional cars. We are not only going to know the Ford Maverick 2021, let’s ask ourselves if such a vehicle would make sense on this side of the pond.

What is the Ford Maverick?

It is a compact pick-up, according to Ford, and according to American standards. In Europe we would not call a compact vehicle 5.07 meters in lengthBut compared to a Ford F-150 or Ford Ranger it is noticeably undersized. On the American highways and streets you will not feel a large vehicle, in short. The Ford Maverick is based on a monocoque platform, shared with the Ford Bronco Sport, from which it also inherits part of the design philosophy, an engine and certain technological elements.

At the moment, its sale outside the United States has not been announced.

On an aesthetic level, its front stands out, with LED lights divided by a transverse axis, which provides a great personality to the front, without falling into excessive aesthetic aggressiveness. Available only on four-door extended cab bodywork, its side and rear aesthetics are relatively friendly for what pick-ups tend to be. And it’s understandable: Ford wants buyers of cars like the Ford Fusion or Ford Focus to buy a Ford Maverick, following Ford’s total abandonment of traditional car segments.

The interior of the Ford Maverick is most interesting. It combines a careful design really well with the “toughness” and “robustness” expected of a pick-up, but it does so using a careful selection of materials, such as leathers of several different shades, a modern fabric upholstery and door panels with textured finishes. The practical component has been pampered to the extreme, with storage compartments on the dashboard, next to the center screen, in the center console or in the doors, where large bottles and even a laptop can fit.

The infotainment system screen is 8 “and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the rear seat Ford has installed a large storage compartment, which we could almost consider an interior trunk. This large hole is accompanied by one of the most interesting boxes on the market, called Flexbed. With 680 kg of load capacity, it has two 110 volt plugs and 400 watts of output power, as well as inserts in which we can screw accessories, storage hooks and holes molded in plastic, where to fit different fastening and organization elements of the load.

It is heaven for a DIY fan, who can even design their own anchors. Ford will sell you, yes, solutions such as a cargo cover or specific anchors for motorcycles or bicycles. At the mechanical level, the Ford Maverick will be available with two mechanics. Access mechanics is a full-hybrid system identical to that of the European Ford Kuga, with 191 hp of combined power, front-wheel drive and a average fuel consumption of 6.3 l / 100 km according to the demanding EPA cycle American. The hybrid version will only be front-wheel drive.

The market for such a pick-up would be scarce in a Europe where emissions reduction prevails.

And it will be the access version, with a price target of less than $ 20,000. To older, there will be a 2.0 EcoBoost version with 250 HP of power associated with an automatic change of torque converter and eight relations. Although it will also have two-wheel drive as standard, it will be available with an optional intelligent all-wheel drive system. As far as we know, it will lack gearbox or great off-road skills, but with the Tow Package it will be able to tow almost two tons.