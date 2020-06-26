A photo taken with a fisheye lens shows that a camera can be seen in the grill on the front of the new Ford F-150 Raptor. EPA / LARRY W. SMITH / Archive

Washington, June 25 . .- Ford presented on Thursday night the 14 generation of its most important vehicle, the « pickup » F-150, the vehicle that generates the most money for the American company and the model that has been the best-selling in the United States for more than four decades.

The vehicle, which was presented « online » to tens of thousands of spectators, will arrive at dealerships in North America later this year with a redesigned exterior but that maintains the general lines of the previous generation and important innovations in its interior and technology.

Externally, Ford said the new generation is the most aerodynamic in the vehicle’s history, helping to reduce fuel economy.

Inside, a 12-inch central screen is available that allows you to divide the monitor and simultaneously control various functions, from navigation to music.

Among the technological innovations is Active Drive Assist, a system that allows the vehicle to operate on motorways without the need for the driver to put their hands on the wheel.

Ford said the system is operational on more than 100,000 highway miles in the United States and Canada.

Like the previous generation, launched in 2015, the new F-150 uses a high-strength steel chassis together with a body made of an aluminum alloy to lighten the vehicle and reduce its consumption.

The new F-150 also incorporates a new 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid engine in V6 with a 35-kilowatt (47-horsepower) engine built into the transmission. The vehicle will also be available with five other engines, including a 3-liter diesel engine.

One of the available options is Pro Power Onboard, an integrated generator that allows electricity to be generated for professional applications or small appliances.

The « F-150 is our flagship, it is 100% assembled in the United States and we are committed to the highest standards so that our customers can continue to work and contribute to their communities, » said Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley. , it’s a statement.

Ford added that the new F-150 will be able to remotely update its software.