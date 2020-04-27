Ford joins the virtual market and joins forces with Mercado Libre to put spare parts and accessories for sale in this quarantine

Because quarantine prevents many owners of cars leave home, even to repair a breakdown in their cars or buy a spare part, Ford It has implemented a new way of doing it in order to reach its clients.

Is about Free market, one of the most acquired platforms in this quarantine, in which you can buy any item and take it to your home, for free or for an extra fee depending on the distance.

That is how Ford began a transformation process for the purchase-sale modality and in this first stage it opened its official store in Mercado Libre for marketing accessories and spare parts. In addition, through the platform, the client will receive online advice through specialized operators.

According to the portal La Verdad Noticias, those who enter the official store Ford In Mercado Libre they will have the possibility to receive the spare parts during the mandatory quarantine ordered by the national government without leaving their home and, after the quarantine, they can choose to withdraw the product in the pick up point (withdrawal points) throughout the country, made up of the network of Ford dealers and Quick Lane.

The idea of ​​the oval brand is to increasingly encourage this type of digital tools to make purchases without having to go to a physical dealer, saving time and, in some cases, even money.

The official Ford store in Mercado Libre operates 24 hours, 365 days a year, so that customers can purchase Ford parts with factory warranty.

