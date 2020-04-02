Starter available with ‘hybrid-hybrid’, plug-in hybrid and combustion mechanics

A conventional hybrid version will follow later

The third generation of the Ford Kuga arrives with a more mature appearance, larger dimensions and a wide mechanical range that includes ‘mild hybrid’, plug-in hybrid, Diesel and gasoline engines. Its starting price in Spain is 29,000 euros.

He Ford Kuga 2020 It represents the arrival of the third generation of the SUV in the C segment of the oval brand, which has been in force since 2007. In 2013, the second, which lasted six years, was released. Again, the SUV of American origin enters a market segment in which it finds rivals of height such as the Nissan Qashqai, the Peugeot 3008 or the Opel Grandland X.

He Ford Kuga It is the third model of the best-selling brand in Europe, just behind the Fiesta and the Focus. In 2019, 161,400 units left the oval signature dealers located on this continent, 5% more than in the previous year.

FORD KUGA 2020: OUTDOOR

The new Ford Kuga 2020 It looks very different from its predecessor, and is vaguely reminiscent of the new Focus. Perhaps this is because it uses the same platform, Ford’s global C2 architecture, which offers greater torsional stiffness and weight reduction of 80 kilos compared to the previous Kuga. That does not prevent it from being longer and wider than this, as well as shorter. Its length is 4.61 meters, its width is 2.18 – including mirrors – and its height is 1.69.

The front of the new Ford Kuga It is very similar to the Ford Puma. It offers torn headlights that, as standard, are full led in all versions. The rest of the silhouette has rounded shapes until reaching a more conventional rear where the word Kuga appears in large dimensions just under the anagram of the oval mark.

The new Ford Kuga 2020 It allows you to choose between 11 different colors for the body, among which the metallic Diffused Silver and the Sedona Orange debut.

The wheels are 17 inches from the most basic finish, the Titanium, and 18 in the two upper ones, ST Line and ST Line X. The latter also incorporate a series of distinctive elements that enhance the vehicle’s sporty appearance.

FORD KUGA 2020: INTERIOR

In addition to a considerable improvement in terms of quality and finishes, the new Ford Kuga 2020 Advertises up to 43 millimeters of additional shoulder room and 57 hip room in the front seats. Rear seat occupants also benefit from more spaciousness, where they gain 20 millimeters for the shoulders and 36 millimeters for the hips.

The rear bench seat can be moved longitudinally, which affects the capacity of the boot. This can range from just under 500 liters to just over 600. The plug-in hybrid offers a boot with 70 liters less cargo volume. The bench is divided in a 60/40 ratio.

The new Ford Kuga 2020 Includes a digital dashboard. There are two versions, one 7-inch and one 12.3. The multimedia system is the latest evolution of Ford’s SYNC, and is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The screen on which it is available is 8 inches. It also equips a wireless mobile charging point.

FordPass Connect integrated modem technology is offered thanks to which the car allows wifi access to up to ten devices.

FORD KUGA 2020: EQUIPMENT

The new Ford Kuga 2020 It is offered with three different trim levels, which are the Titanium, he ST Line and the ST Line X.

From its lightest finish, it includes elements such as the electrochromic interior mirror, the keyless entry and start system, daytime running lights, induction charging system, rain sensor, climate control, adjustment of the front seats in height, parking sensor front and rear, navigator, SYNC 3 and modem.

He ST Line Add the 19-inch alloy wheels, the sporty exterior kit and the 12.3-inch digital dashboard. For his part, the ST Line X adds the B&O sound system with ten speakers, partial leather seats, automatic high and low beams, privacy glass, rear armrest, fatigue monitor and black roof bars.

The FordPass3 application allows you to locate the vehicle, contact the technical service for maintenance or repair work, or program the charging hours in the case of the plug-in hybrid. It is also possible to open and start the car with the mobile phone.

The list of driving aids for the Ford Kuga 2020 it is quite wide. It offers systems such as Lane Keeping Change Assist, Collision Alert with Emergency Braking or Blind Spot Sensors. Automatic versions can add the parking assistant, which is even capable of handling the change on its own depending on whether forward or reverse is needed. In addition there are the lane keeping assistant, the activation of the brakes to avoid multiple collisions in the event of an accident, cruise control with Stop & Go function and the intelligent speed limiter.

FORD KUGA 2020: MECHANICAL

He Ford Kuga 2020 It offers a wide range of engines including gasoline, diesel, a mild-hybrid and a plug-in hybrid.

Those of gasoline are separate 1.5 EcoBoost with 120 and 150 horses. In both cases the SUV It is front-wheel drive and has manual transmission.

Among the Diesel, the first is a 120-horsepower 1.5 EcoBlue with eight-speed manual or automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Above is the 190-horsepower 2.0 EcoBlue, which is only offered with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The mild-hybrid is a Diesel 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV offered with manual gearbox and front wheel drive. When the electric generator assists the combustion engine in some phases, it has the right to wear the ECO Label.

Finally there is the plug-in hybrid, which has a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine that, with the help of the electric drive, generates 225 horsepower. The battery that powers the electrical part is 14.4 kilowatt hours of gross capacity, and allows autonomy in a fully electric mode of 56 kilometers according to WLTP. A 3.6 kilowatt charger is included that allows a full recharge of the autonomy in about five hours. This unit also has four different driving modes that affect how the battery is used. Are EV Auto, EV Now, EV Later Y EV Charge.

The average consumption according to WLTP of the plug-in hybrid Kuga is 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers, while its emissions are 32 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled.

He Ford Kuga Hybrid, which is the non-pluggable hybrid version, will be available later. It combines the same 2.5-liter Atkinson gasoline engine as the PHEV with an electric motor, a generator, a lithium-ion battery, and an automatic transmission with a power splitter. This variant of the American SUV will be available with front wheel drive or with the intelligent all-wheel drive developed by Ford. The expected fuel consumption is 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers and emissions from 130 grams per kilometer of CO2.

FORD KUGA 2020: PRICES

The starting price of Ford Kuga 2020 in Spain it is 29,000 euros, a figure that corresponds to the 120 horsepower gasoline version with the Titanium finish. The 150 hp gasoline starts from 30,200 euros, while the lighter Diesel does it from 30,500. To purchase the ‘mild-hybrid’ version, you must pay a minimum of 32,100 euros. For its part, the plug-in hybrid starts from 37,800 euros, while the most capable Diesel, with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission as standard, does so from 37,550.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/02/2020 Ford reveals the first details of the non-pluggable hybrid Kuga. 03/27/2020 We attended the digital national presentation of the Kuga 2020. 03/24/2020 Unveiled the range and prices of the Kuga 2020 for Spain. 09/11/2019 The Ford Kuga 2020 is presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show. 04/02/2019 Ford reveals the first data and images of the Ford Kuga 2020.

