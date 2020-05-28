Ford has developed, with the help of Ohio State University, a system that is able to eliminate the coronavirus from the interior of its vehicles through heat.

The principle of this invention is simple, to heat the interior of the car until the virus cannot survive. For this the system uses the car’s engine and a temperature control that allows it to raise the degrees of the interior for 15 minutes to achieve the extinction of the coronavirus. According to the study it is necessary to constantly reach 53ºC.

“Our studies with Ford Motor Company indicate that exposing the coronavirus to temperatures of 53 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes reduces the viral concentration by more than 99% on the interior surfaces and materials used inside vehicles,” said Jeff Jahnes, supervisor Laboratory in the Department of Microbiology at Ohio State University.

This system is to be tested on New York, Los Angeles, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan and Florida police cars. At the moment it is available for the Ford Interceptor, although the brand of the oval intends to launch it in other units used by the agents. There are no plans, at least for the time being, to export the system to serial cars.

The great advantage of this invention is that it allows the disinfection of those parts that are difficult to access manually, and it is certainly a very interesting idea for those vehicles intended to be used in a shared way.

