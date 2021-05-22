Ford hits Tesla twice with electric F150 pickup

FLIX GARCA

Updated on Friday, May 21, 2021 – 10:53

The Dearborn company launches the electric version of the F-Series at the same price as the Cybertruck and will be on the market in the first third of 2022.

Bill Ford, president of the company, and Lina Zhang, chief engineer of the project, together with the F-150 Lightning

Joe Biden visited Dearborn this Tuesday, Ford’s headquarters, one of the American strongholds. A different visit to the one made by his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, marked more by the fact that he did not want to wear the mask than by his interest in the industrial plans of the brand of the value.

Because Trump had America First as the slogan of his first electoral campaign, trying to get American companies to return their production to the United States. Own Ford stopped the construction of a plant in Mexico with an investment of 1,600 million dollars. In parallel, he stated that he would invest in electrification and the connected vehicle.

Biden is passionate about cars to whom his position does not allow him to drive his Corvette C2 Stingray that his parents gave him in 1967. But not only did he visit Ford, but in Rouge Electric Vehicle Center got on the Ford F-150 Lightning. It is the 100% electric variant of the best-selling model in the US and was presented at dawn on Thursday. Ford CEO Jim Farley jokes that no non-Ford car or person ever steps on this test track., but of course if it is The Beast of the US president, an exception is made.

The president of the United States has turned Trump’s policy towards decarbonization. In fact, it will destine 174,000 million dollars to the incentive of the electric car, of which 100,000 million will be direct aid to the purchase of vehicles. Now, grants are $ 7,500 per car for those brands that have not exceeded 200,000 electric sold. It remains to be seen what happens to Tesla and General Motors customers who have already surpassed that sales figure.

The calendar race

Biden, with his visit to Dearborn, supports the launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning, which will hit the market in 2022. This landing hits Tesla twice: it puts a starting price of $ 39,974 for the basic version while Tesla’s Cybertruck advertises $ 39,900, eliminating the competitive advantage that the Elon Musk brand could have. And second, and more importantly, Ford explains that its electric pickup will be on the market in the first quarter of 2022.

Tesla said it would sell the Cybertruck in 2021. This week, following Ford’s announcement, Musk even claimed that production of his pickup would begin in the second quarter. Now, everything indicates that it will be at the end of this year, with what the great commercialization would begin at the same time as the pick up of the brand of the value. The problem for Tesla is that it has earned that no one creates its delivery start dates.

However, both the F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck start from a price more affordable than the Rivian R1 T ($ 67,500); although, the Ford for private customers will be available from $ 53,000. More expensive the pick up hummer electric, which starts at $ 79,995.

Jim Farley explained that Ford has arrived at this price thanks to economies of scale. And it would be cheaper if battery production in Georgia was increased by SK, the Korean supplier of the most expensive component of the F-150 Lightning.

In fact, Ford and SK to create joint venture BlueOvalSK to produce 60 GWh annually in battery cells, beginning in the middle of the decade, with potential for expansion. Through the joint venture, Ford and SKI will jointly develop and industrialize battery cells at scale that are designed to deliver optimal performance and value for our Ford and Lincoln customers, according to Lisa drake, Ford’s North America Operations Director.

Ford expects the annual demand for batteries for its vehicles to be up to 140 GWh per year in North America and up to 240 GWh globally by 2030.

