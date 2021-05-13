Ford gets on the bandwagon of updates via OTA

Ford announced this Thursday the launch of Power-Up, its new OTA (over-the-air) update system. The company expects to build 33 million cars with wireless upgrade capabilities by 2028. Thanks to this feature, the manufacturer will be able to send regular improvements, enable new functions and learn from connected vehicles.

Wireless software updates began in March, but were intended for a limited number of F-150 and Mustang Mach-E owners. Now, Ford will begin to roll out its Power-Up technology in a wide range of models. “Get ready to drive an improved and updated vehicle because now it will become a regular experience,” says the manufacturer in the official statement.

Starting this fall, thanks to OTA updates, Ford to offer substantial enhancement to assistant for Alexa. Canadian and American customers could use Amazon’s voice assistant in their cars with Sync 4, but it was a prerequisite to have the Ford App Link app installed on a phone.

Alexa will be integrated into Ford’s Sync 4 system

The update will integrate the assistant into the car’s operating system. In addition, it will have a “hands-free” function. Thus, Without pressing any button, you can request information about the nearest service center, as well as turn the vehicle on or off or lock the doors, among other things.

Ford says that, thanks to its agreement with Amazon, customers who receive Alexa will get free access to advanced features for three years. “We plan to work together to offer enhanced features and new business services for the next six years,” they say.

The automaker indicates that many of the updates “will be invisible” to owners. However, some will require a “reboot.” To do this, Power-Up will invite you to set up a convenient time for this type of process. The duration of an installation can vary. The company indicates that some can take “two minutes” and others “may take longer.”

Bronco, Edge, F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Super Duty models are the first to get access to updates with new features. Ford is already updating vehicles in the United States. European customers, for their part, will be able to benefit from this “soon” feature..

With the announcement of Power-Up, Ford joins the growing group of manufacturers that are betting on updates via OTA for some or all of their models such as Tesla, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Rivian, Volkswagen and Toyota.

