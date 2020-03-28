Ford Focus Active is available in both hatchback and family versions

This version with a crossover aesthetic has four engines

Its starting price in Spain is 24,050 euros with the 1.0 EcoBoost 125 horses

The Ford Focus Active is a variant of the oval compact with crossover-style exterior aesthetics, with guards and other distinctive elements, plus superior body height. Its main merit is to maintain the excellent touch of the base model despite its ‘camperization’.

The Focus active It is available with a 5-door body or in a family Sportbreak version and has a mechanical range consisting of four engines. Its starting price is 24,050 euros for the hatchback body, 1.0T EcoBoost gasoline engine and manual transmission.

The Ford Focus is one of the most interesting compact generalists on the market at the time of its launch, in hard competition with the Seat León or the Hyundai i30, for example. It is distinguished from many of its rivals by its agility and good handling touches. The Focus Active can be considered the third body of the model, along with the five-door and the familiar Sportbreak, although it is actually a ‘crossover’ version that involves certain mechanical modifications and, in fact, is available with both bodies. already referred.

The Focus Active has a high body compared to the rest of the range, specific moldings for both the bumpers and the wheel arches, black roof bars, and specific adjustments to the stability control, which materialize in two Extra driving modes called ‘slippery’ and ‘trail’, in true style of the Grip Control of the PSA group.

FORD FOCUS ACTIVE: EXTERIOR

The external differences with respect to the rest of the range are noticeable, although they have little draft in the operation of the car. The increase in height compared to the rest of the range is 30 millimeters on the front axle and 34 on the rear. The consequence is a more voluminous car, a feeling reinforced by the black plastic moldings around the wheel arches. The chrome bumpers on the bumpers and some areas in black contribute to creating that ‘country’ air with little aerodynamic influence – the shapes do not change -, beyond what the increase in height does.

In the lighting section, you can mount LED headlights for 750 euros as the tested unit, although the standard halogen is more than correct.

The standard wheels are 17 inches in diameter, while the 18 inches mounted by the tested unit – hatchback body, Diesel 1.5 EcoBlue engine – cost 450.5 euros.

FORD FOCUS ACTIVE: INTERIOR

The cabin is spacious and well designed to take advantage of space. Some logos with the word Activate remind us that we are in this version of the Focus.

The instrumentation is clear, analog readout on its side clocks – rev counter and speedometer – but with a central display for good reading.

The operation of the systems is intuitive, because the buttons to operate the multimedia system – the basic functions, since the most complex require the use of the central screen – are large and close at hand, as are the controls for the optional climate control system.

The qualities of completion are, at least, in accordance with their price. Without the frills of a premium brand, or especially luxurious materials, this car achieves a neat finish, a good feeling of robustness and pleasant touches on the parts located from the seat cushions upwards.

As for the rear seats, the impressions are exactly the same as in the ‘normal’ Focus hatchback, with more space for the second row of seats, a height dimension that will not disturb occupants less than 1.90 meters tall and, above all, a flat floor without protrusions to leave room for escapes, to the delight of the passenger in the central rear plaza.

With respect to trunk, its 375 liters are not benchmarks in the segment. It prioritizes space in the rear seats and, precisely for this reason, it compensates for the relative lack of space in the normal configuration with a maximum of 1,354 when the rear seats are folded down.

FORD FOCUS ACTIVE: EQUIPMENT

The first element that distinguishes Focus Active from the rest of the range is traction control, which consists of five actuation modes and not three as in the ‘common’ Focus. These modes are Normal, Echo, Sport plus, Slippery Y Trail.

The mode Slippery changes, among others, the accelerator map to avoid skidding due to lack of sensitivity to regulate the gas pedal. For its part, the way Trail It prevents traction control from cutting off the injection or ABS from preventing braking in practice when the car traverses inevitably slippery surfaces such as a mudflat, where controlled skating is sometimes preferable to stopping in the middle of the ‘trap’.

The standard equipment is generous, but the rear view camera is optional and costs 250 euros. It is also curious that the air conditioning is standard, but not the air conditioning, which goes in the Comfort package along with the automatic windshield wipers or keyless access and start, for 375 euros.

The Sync3 multimedia system It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and for use requires connecting the phone to the illuminated USB socket at the bottom of the center console.

FORD FOCUS ACTIVE: MECHANICAL

The Ford Focus Active has a range consisting of four engines, associated with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-ratio automatic transmission that has debuted with this generation of Ford Focus. The gasoline access version is a 1.0T EcoBoost 125 horses. Above this is the gasoline engine 1.5 EcoBoost 150 horsepower, also available with the two mentioned transmissions. This variant, equipped with the automatic transmission, we could try it on SoyMotor.com with a hatchback body and without the Active finish. As for the Diesel offer, it starts with the engine 1.5 EcoBlue of 120 horses that we have thoroughly tested and the propeller completes 2.0 EcoBlue 150 horses.

The basic 120 horsepower Diesel engine offers very good pure performance. With 1,363 kilos on the scale, it accelerates from 0 to 100 in 10.8 seconds. At the peak of its torque curve, the thrust is intense, and its top speed of 192 kilometers / hour is another good letter of introduction, although both data are slightly lower than those of the Focus with the rest of the non-country finishes. At half regime, we do not miss more resilience in sixth, not even starting from a speed to the limit of the legal thing. However, it is not a perfect engine. Below 2,000 revolutions / minute it is clearly lacking in thrust and that requires a lot of work with the gear. In its citizen use it can be frustrating if you are looking for agile driving, and even at times when we simply want to get out of a situation compromised by traffic soon. Probably, this circumstance is greatly mitigated if we equip the automatic transmission, due to the greater number of relationships and not having to engage them.

As for consumption, the tested version advertises 4.7 liters of diesel / 100 kilometers, and in mixed driving at legal speed we deviate from those figures only up to 5.2 liters / 100 kilometers. Aggressive driving kept us below 8 liters / 100 kilometers, again a correct brand.

Beyond the engine, shock absorbers and stabilizers are also specific to this version. But above all, all Focus Active have a multi-link rear suspension, including basic engines 1.0T Ecoboost gasoline Y 1.5 Ecoblue Diesel. A reason to justify, even partially, the price increase compared to the ‘normal’ versions.

Officially, there is no weight difference between the normal Focus and the Active, 1,363 kilos on the scale, 1,394 if we equip the automatic transmission. It is difficult to understand if we consider that the basic motors in non-Active finishes equip a torsion axle rear suspension, simpler than that of the tested unit. Be that as it may, it is not a heavy car given its size nor does it feel like one.

FORD FOCUS ACTIVE: DRIVING IMPRESSIONS

The Ford Focus Active is an especially pleasant car to drive – given its physiognomy – for its agility of reactions, for its general stability and how the above marries with a remarkable ride comfort. In the case of this Active finish it has a special merit for its greater height to the ground.

Our unit fitted the optional 215/50 R18 tires, and perhaps that helps you regain some of the precision that naturally subtracts a higher center of gravity than the rest of the range. As standard, the Focus Active equips 17-inch wheels and a slightly larger tire profile.

The stability of the stability control electronics with the usual driving modes is very fine-tuned; Forced understeer is very effectively balanced – perhaps a bit unnatural, but this is not a complaint – and a finer, close-to-the-limit ride allows you to fearlessly lean on the multi-link rear axle. In general, the rotational capacity of this car near the limit is very high.

Aerodynamics is another of the elements necessarily worked, judging by the low aerodynamic noise on board on all types of roads, even on windy days. Actually, the insulation is good also to mitigate mechanical noise, which is not the strong point of the 1.5 Ecoblue engine tested.

Particularly, for a car of its dynamic ability, I would have preferred a slightly smaller diameter steering wheel with slightly more direct steering. It is an appreciation of detail, but perhaps it deserves to have such a noble and balanced car in a curve. Also in the realm of personal preference, but perhaps more universal, the brake and accelerator pedals are further apart than desirable to easily make the toe-heel. Lastly, the shifting paths are longer and less accurate than those of a Honda Civic, for example, although it is not unpleasant or malfunctioning.

Focus Active offers good visibility for the driver, but this does not prevent us from having the feeling of being on board a really big car. In a way it is, not so much for its 4.40 meters long – it is not the first compact with this level – but for its 1.84 meters wide, the same as a Mazda 6, which is 37 centimeters more long! In addition, due to its silhouette it is a usable width also in the upper half of the body, so it is appreciated when loading bulky objects in the trunk.

FORD FOCUS ACTIVE: PRICES

At the time of publishing this test, the starting price of the Ford Focus Active is 24,050 euros with the 1.0T Ecoboost 125 horsepower engine and manual transmission. In addition, in case of acquiring it through the financial company of the brand, and with the concession discounts and possible promotions, the price drops to 19,281 euros. With the recommended automatic transmission, you have to add 1,600 euros, and it has the same price in combination with any engine in the range.

Access 1.5T Ecoboost 150 horse It represents an extra of another 1,500 euros compared to the basic gasoline engine, 25,550 euros for the fare price – we will use this scale in the rest of the prices.

Among the Diesel options, the 1.5 120 horse EcoBue part of 25,550 euros, while the version 2.0 150 horse EcoBlue supposes an extra of 2,000 euros.

As regards the Ford Focus Active with SportBreak body, all versions with family bodywork have an extra cost of 1,000 euros compared to the compact five-door variant.

FORD FOCUS ACTIVE: CONCLUSIONS

At the end of our test, it is clear to us that it is a very interesting model. It is dynamically skillful, has a point more useful than the ‘basic’ Focus due to its greater height, soundproofing well, it has a spacious and usable cabin, the qualities used are consistent with the price of the car and both for equipment and multimedia equipment , line at high altitude.

Also, it has few rivals, strictly speaking. Front-wheel drive – the Subaru XV or the VW Golf Alltrack– The one closest to you in almost all sections is the Kia Xceed. We tested the Korean in its international presentation and it is at least as attractive as the Focus active, with a quality of completion and a wealth of similar equipment, plus a livelier engine on the downside. It is true that the Kia does not have specific driving modes for sliding surfaces, and we had the feeling that it was somewhat less practical for bulky luggage. Prices are similar, with a slight advantage for the Kia.

Both of us seem like great options for anyone looking for this type of car. The Kia It will be available shortly with the DGT ECO label through a 48-volt circuit version; however, the Focus is faster around the corner. If your preference is to have a fast car, and especially if you choose with automatic transmission, the Focus Active is one step ahead

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 03/28/2020 We tested the Ford Focus Active 1.5 EcoBlue.

