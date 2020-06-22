Electrification is for 1.0 125 and 155 horsepower gasoline engines

They are always associated with a six-speed manual transmission

The fourth-generation Ford Focus, of which we have thoroughly tested its ST-Line finish with the 1.0 EcoBoost 125-horsepower engine, debuts two ‘mild-hybrid’ versions based precisely on this engine, one with exactly the same power and a second with 155 horses.

These are boom times for SUV in all its variants, but the compact ones are still one of the most important sales segments. Proof of this is the effort that brands put into the development of their applicants, something that the Ford Focus fourth generation has benefited.

Among the main rivals of this vehicle are models such as the Volkswagen Golf, the Seat León or the Renault Mégane.

FORD FOCUS 2020: OUTDOOR

In its fourth generation the Ford Focus debuts the C2 platform with which it achieves a significant increase in certain levels of habitability compared to its predecessor, which was not particularly small. With a 1.8 centimeter increase in length, it is now 4.38 meters, 23 centimeters more than the first generation Focus. All in all, it adds 7.8 centimeters in the longitudinal space for the legs, necessarily linked to an increase of 5.3 centimeters of battle to 2.7 meters. The width at shoulder height also grows by a juicy 6 centimeters, giving a comforting sense of space; as well as 15 more liters of boot to add 375 in total. It is not the largest boot in the segment, but it is usable for its shapes and its loading mouth, wider than before.

In Spain it is marketed with two bodies, the traditional saloon and the familiar Sportbreak, while in other countries there will also be a sedan variant. The station wagon reaches 4.67 meters in length and cubes 608 liters of trunk with the two rows of operating seats, a record among the best in the segment. On the margin is its country version, the Ford Focus Active, available with both bodies, but with 3 centimeters more ground clearance.

The exterior aesthetics of the Focus is an evolution of the previous one, but not a revolution. The nose gains prominence with a new calender, which is specific with the Vignale and ST-Line finishes, but not as different from the rest of the range as in the Ford Fiesta ST-Line; later we detail the different finishes. In the side view, the distribution of the space in the windows allows you to offer a more compact appearance, despite being longer, and the third window has a look that strongly reminds us of the BMW 1 Series that is now discontinued. As a curiosity, the fuel cap changes sides and loses the unique design of the previous generation.

The rear is now more vertical than its predecessor, and the drivers change shape and are divided into two parts, one on the wings and one on the tailgate. The rear bumper is also specific to the ST-Line finish, and is accompanied by a larger spoiler on the rear window.

FORD FOCUS 2020: INTERIOR

Inside, however, the change is deeper, and for the better. It takes features of the new Fiesta in the distribution of the buttons, which is simpler and more accessible than in the previous Focus. In appearance and quality of materials it borders on a good height among its rivals and there are no significant failures. Fluffy materials at the top are combined with hard plastics in the lower areas. The door trims have an area upholstered in synthetic leather at the height of the trim, and both the glove boxes and the abundant slides they are upholstered or gummed.

The cockpit has offered a new 12.3-inch digital dashboard since 2020. Optionally you can also have a Head-Up display. The steering wheel, in leather with all finishes, has a good diameter and thickness and, with the ST-Line finish, is flattened at the base. It should be noted that, given its location, the keyless start button is somewhat difficult to locate when sitting, as it is hidden from view by the steering wheel rim.

The seats are comfortable but don’t pick up laterally like the best of its rivals, although it only becomes notorious in sporty driving. Optionally, they can be heated and partially upholstered in leather, and have a red stitching as part of the ST-Line finish that we have tested with greater intensity.

For its part, the center console is presided over by a floating screen that can be 4.2 inches –which is not tactile– with the finish that access, 6.5 inches with the intermediate, or 8 inches with top finishesThese last ones are tactile. Under this, the physical controls of the sound equipment and the air vents of the air conditioner, which can be optional two-zone.

As a curiosity, the design and distribution of the buttons on the central cabinet change depending on whether the change is manual or automatic. With the second, the place of the gear lever is occupied by a rotary knob to change modes, in the purest Jaguar style of the last decade; Regarding the control of the feline cars, it is perhaps less stylish, without that ability to emerge from the center console, but it is just as practical and effective.

FORD FOCUS 2020: EQUIPMENT

Focus finishes range from basic Trend version to ’tiled’ Vignale. The latter offers a characteristic front, with a different design for the air inlets Located on the front bumper, and with a wavy pattern for the grille slats. Below the Vignale, in very similar stadiums, the finishes are offered ST-Line and Titanium. As for the ST-Line, it obviously mounts details of greater sportsmanship, while the Titanium achieves high standard equipment with focus neutrality.

Below the mentioned levels, we find the Trend Plus and finally the Trend Edition, which links to the basic Trend. The brand expects more sales in the band between the Trend Edition and the Titanium than in the two extremes – Trend and Vignale. To avoid an exhaustive enumeration, it is worth saying that from the Trend Edition version, the electric handbrake, Meanwhile he Head up display it is fitted as standard on the Vignale, while it is optional on the Titanium, ST-Line and Active. The same could be applied for anti-glare led headlights. For its part, the FordPass Connect is included as standard in the Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale finishes.

Ford wanted to catapult the Focus equipment as a tool towards comfort and safety, and has grouped the equipment related to driving assistance and technology under an umbrella called Ford Copilot 360.

The brand accredits a level of Level 2 autonomous driving, which concretes with devices such as pre-collision braking with cyclist detection – the latter is new to the brand, and is standard equipment. Also new to Ford is the call post-collision brake, whereby the brakes are activated after any significant blow to avoid uncontrolled movements of the car that could put it in further danger.

As optional equipment, the adaptive cruise control with signal recognition, maintenance and centering of the rail. Its operation is good, and in combination with the automatic transmission it includes a function called Stop & Go, capable of completely stopping the car and starting it in traffic jam situations. Cross traffic alert or LED high beam headlights with anti-glare function are also optional; the latter are equipped for the first time in a Ford. The active parking assistant is also optional, even capable of engaging the reverse gear automatically, once again in combination with the automatic transmission, which we will talk about a little later.

Apart from the Copilot 360, the SYNC3 multimedia system, logically compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, with a wireless charging surface for the mobile phone – although the latter gave us several charging failures with an Android terminal. The combination of functions between the buttons and touch screen, which leaves the physical controls for those routines that require keeping your eyes on the road when operating.

As an option, a new practicable panoramic roofas well as a system of Bang & Olufsen 675-watt audio power. As standard, although only for the Sportbreak body, a button is offered to automatically fold down the rear seats.

Finally in this section, the Focus debuts the call FordPass Connect, a system that creates Wi-Fi for 10 devices, includes Live Traffic and an emergency call for the entire life of the vehicle, without the need to pair it with a phone. It also highlights the FordPass –without Connect–, capable of remotely acting via the mobile phone on some functions such as opening or closing, and also starting in the case of automatic transmission. FordPass reports the vehicle’s location and certain technical alerts, from low fuel to oil cycle or tire wear.

FORD FOCUS 2020: MECHANICAL

The Ford Focus is for sale with both gasoline and Diesel mechanics. The first, gasoline, start at 1.0 Ecoboost 100 horsepower, old known and complemented by the 125 horsepower version of the same engine. The other block is the 1.5 EcoboostAlso available in two versions, the 150-horse version – which we tested during the presentation – and the 182-horse version. The top of the range is set by the sports version Focus ST, which we have already tested with its 280 horses.

Regarding the mechanics Diesel, the well-known 1.5 Ecoblue with 95 and 120 horses, while the most powerful option uses the veteran and effective tetracylinder of 2.0 liters Ecoblue, that you share with the PSA group, with two power levels: 150 horses or 190 horses, in the ST Diesel version.

Both the less powerful Diesel and gasoline can only be combined with the 6-speed manual transmission. All others are offered as an option with the new change automatic by 8-speed torque converter, designed and manufactured by Ford. It is adaptive depending on the driving practiced and incorporates paddles on the steering wheel as standard equipment, in addition to the rotary control that we have already talked about.

In June 2020, two ‘mild-hybrid’ mechanics were added to the offer, which are already available in other models such as the Ford Puma. They are actually two versions of the same 1.0 EcoBoost supported by a 48-volt system that allows an improvement in efficiency that, according to the brand, is 17%. The lightest offers 125 horsepower and the most powerful 155. In both cases they are necessarily associated with a six-speed manual transmission.

FORD FOCUS 2020: DRIVING IMPRESSIONS

Once underway, we discovered that the new Focus maintains a driving feel very similar to that of its predecessorWhich is good because this was one of the most agile and pleasant to drive cars of its size. We have driven both the motorized version 1.5 Ecoboost of 150 horses, which equips the multi-link rear suspension, like the 1.0 Ecoboost 125 horse, which uses a rigid rear axle, with the ST-Line finish.

The independent rear suspension It is mounted by all versions over 125 horsepower, both in gasoline and Diesel, but it is not available even with an extra cost for the less powerful ones. However, all of them can choose as an extra to a firmer adjustment of the cushioning, which is standard with the ST-Line finish and which lowers the ground clearance by one centimeter.

With either of the two suspension configurations we’ve tested, and despite the increased battle, changes of direction are made with agility And, the touch of the steering, without reaching the degree of excellence of some premium compacts or that of the Volkswagen Golf, is fast and precise.

With the standard 1.5 Ecoboost suspension, pothole filtering is in the upper mid-range of the segment, and the same could be said for acoustic insulation. It does not shine in these sections, but offers very high ride comfort for its price and, above all, it does not fail in anything notorious; Ford knows that the Focus is one of the supports of its range on this side of the Atlantic and has taken care of every detail.

In any case, for those of us who enjoy sportier driving, the Oval House offers a firmer fit that we have tested with the Ecoboost 125 and ST-Line finish. With it, he improves his footprint at the cost of sacrificing a minimum of comfort, but maintains his character and the neutrality of his behavior.

As for the engine, the 1.5 Ecoboost of 150 horses accuses very little turbo lag, and a lot of force from the bottom of the rev counter. We tested it in the province of Alicante, during the national presentation of the Focus, and at the exit of some curves we even received the assistance of the traction control, because it was difficult to regulate the application of power. We would have liked to try the 182 horse version, which promises even more elasticity.

The best thing about this propeller is that we were able to combine agile driving with consumption that never exceeded 8 liters to 100 according to the on-board computer. It is an unscientific measure, but we have covered sections such as the Torre Maçanes with other cars and, at similar rates for similar weights, consumption was frankly diverse.

The only reproach we can make to this mechanic has to do with the automatic transmission by torque converter and 8 ratios that equipped our unit. Although it works very smoothly and has some optimal developments –at least in the tested version–, its speed of reaction, not so much to the gear change itself, but to our orders in manual mode, not as immediate as that offered by dual-clutch shifting like the Volkswagen DSG or the DCT that Hyundai mounts in its i30.

In any case, and even with demanding driving like the one we practice during our contact, the automatic mode responds to the needs of the driver by far, but it does not seem recommendable in general, especially when there are a jump of 1,600 euros between any engine in combination with the six-speed manual transmission and the same with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

For its part, the block 1.0 Ecoboost 125 horse it does show a more noticeable turbo lag than its older brother, and it takes a little longer to start pushing. In no case do we mean that it is a lazy engine because, when the turbo begins to blow, the needle rises rapidly to 6,500 turns, where it finds the injection cut abruptly.

With the manual transmission that equipped our test unit, the on-board computer recommends in the instrument panel and the head-up display which gear we should engage to make driving more efficient. If we listen to it and are efficient, consumption may be less than 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers It homologates in a correlated NEDC cycle, but this diligence can translate into the appearance of small vibrations and the little tugs of a decompensated engine at low turns.

In any case, its 125 horses are more than enough to practice agile driving and allow it to roll at a speed above legal on motorways. It is true that the brake pedal feel, somewhat hard, and the difference in height between it and the accelerator does not facilitate the heel-toe maneuver, which allows us to maintain a high turning regime when cornering, but it is not something that invalidates it to have a good time behind the wheel.

FORD FOCUS 2020: PRICES

He new Ford Focus is on sale from 16,525 euros with the Trend access trim and the 100 horsepower 1.0 Ecoboost engine, and from 18,025 with the 95 horsepower 1.5 Ecoblue Diesel. The 125-horse ‘mild-hybrid’ starts at € 20,250, while the more powerful 155-horse starts at € 22,075.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/22/2020 Ford puts on sale the ‘mild-hybrid’ versions of the Focus. 06/19/2019 We tested the fourth generation of the Ford Focus.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard