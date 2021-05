Micro-hybrid systems are fine-tuning the performance of conventional engines. Ford has done the same with its 1.0 Petrol Ecoboost which, now brought to the Focus, proposes this 155 hp version and ECO label.

May 18, 2021 (14:30 CET)

Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV: we tested the new compact with the DGT ECO label.