Ford has released what is believed to be the first sketches of the Ford GT40, the car with which the oval brand won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four consecutive years between 1966 and 1969. The illustrations date from June 11, 1963. and they are, according to the firm, the first to exist in the model.

The GT40 was born out of Henry Ford’s anger after failed negotiations with Enzo Ferrari, who had wanted to buy his company until the Italian backed out of the negotiations. Ford wanted a car that could dethrone those of the Italian and found it in one of the most immortal sports cars the competition has ever known.

“Searching the other day for the collection of negatives, Ford archivists found some of the first sketches of the design of the Ford GT40, drawn today 57 years ago,” the company said through its social networks.

The message included three sketches of the car from various perspectives and also an illustration of various interior components, including the spare wheel in the front compartment.

Eight days after these sketches, Ford craftsmen shaped the first clay model, a very common technique in the automotive world to visualize designers’ work and see how they look ‘in the real world.’

The Ford GT made its Le Mans debut in 1964, but none of the registered units finished the race. The same happened in 1965. But the tables turned in 1966, when the oval brand won a treble with Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon in the winning unit. He would repeat triumphs in 1967, 1968 and 1969.

The original Ford GT40 is today the object of collectors’ desire, to the point that there are companies that manufacture replicas following the model of the original. Its success inspired the new Ford GT, which returned to Le Mans five years ago to succeed again, albeit in challenging circumstances from a regulatory point of view.

