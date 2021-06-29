Ford Fiesta offer analysis June 2021

Despite the SUV fever that hits the market, the cheapest way to get a multipurpose car is to buy an urban “of a lifetime”, such as the Ford Fiesta, an option that like the SEAT Ibiza, stands out for its dynamism and that including the almost € 5,500 discount According to versions offered by Ford, it is possible to buy from € 12,532.

One of the strengths of the Fiesta is that it is one of the few urban that is still offered with a three-door body, although neither this nor the most versatile of five manages to compete in terms of space with other options such as the SEAT Ibiza or the Hyundai i20, since while the oval model it is satisfied with about 300 liters of luggage compartment and a wheelbase of 2,493 mm, the other proposals are located in the environment of 350 liters and 2,580 mm.

It has a wide mechanical range: up to 200 CV and “ECO” versions

Nevertheless, the mechanical fan is worthy of note for its abundance, with powers ranging from 75 HP of the 1.1 Ti-VCT atmospheric access, and that is not recommended for offering such modest performance as a 0 to 100 km / h in 13.5 seconds, up to 200 HP of the ST of fully sporty approach, as well as GLP and micro hybrid variants with DGT ECO label.

Of all those mechanics, It is the 1.0 EcoBoost MHEV with 125 hp and 210 Nm of torque that you should choose, a tri-cylinder turbocharger and micro hybridization that manages to combine good performance (9.4 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h) with a consumption content of 5.0 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

By equipment, it is available in five finishes main: Trend (basic), ST-Line (intermediate sports court), Active (of crossover appearance), Vignale (trying to achieve a premium atmosphere) and ST (the most racing). The endowment of all of them is generally correct, highlighting above all the wide range of options compared to the competition, although the ST-Line is undoubtedly the most recommended. In it we will find elements such as 17 “alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, sports suspension, automatic lighting or an 8” multimedia system, among other elements.

Ford offers a renting of the Fiesta for € 11 / day, and unlike usual, without entry

So, “our” Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost MHEV ST-line is priced at € 16,643, which includes a discount of almost € 4,300 that is conditioned to finance with the brand. Another alternative is the renting of the Fiesta for € 11 / day offered by Ford, or what is the same, € 312.13 / month without entry for 48 months at a rate of 10,000 km per year, including the insurance fee to third parties, maintenance with tires and expenses such as taxes and ITV. However, the Fiesta of this renting is associated with the Trend equipment level with a less abundant endowment.

The main alternative is the SEAT Ibiza Style Plus 1.0 TSI 110 CV for € 16,410, slightly better equipped and much more spacious, but with somewhat slower mechanics, as well as the Hyundai i20 KLASS 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV for € 15,715, much better equipped and also more spacious, with the same ECO label as the American, but again slower.